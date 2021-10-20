CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Captain Avery Davis Has Traveled A Long Road To Become A Standout

By Mike Hutton - @MikeHuttonPT
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUXTC_0cXNkGKP00

The struggle has been real for Notre Dame’s Avery Davis.

That’s why Davis is so happy about how his final season at Notre Dame is playing out.

Davis, a 5-11 wide receiver, has turned into a go-to target for Irish quarterbacks. Davis has caught 18 passes for 307 yards with two touchdowns.

On the final TD scoring drive against Virginia Tech, Davis caught two passes for 27 yards from Jack Coan. His final reception in the drive was a 4-yard TD pass from Coan.

Five years ago, when Davis arrived at Notre Dame from Texas as a four-star dual threat quarterback, according to 247Sports.

Davis had never played another position in high school. It was what he intended to play in college.

There was one big problem.

His name was Ian Book. Book and Davis arrived together in 2016 but their paths quickly diverged when Book took over permanently as the starting quarterback in 2018. Book, the winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history, set a record for career completion percentages (63.8%) and interception rate (1.8)

Davis had to stumble through a series of position changes before he found a home at wide receiver.

It was a humbling, sometimes frustrating, ultimately fulfilling journey that he wouldn’t change.

“There have been a lot of ups and a lot of downs,” he said. “It’s been an incredible journey that I am grateful for. I learned a lot about myself. There were times I was like, ‘Why do I do this? Why did I come here? Just questioning myself. Calling my mom because I was just frustrated. Just going through all that but coming out of it on the other side. I’m finally starting to get success and finally starting to do things that were on my bucket list. Seeing everything unfold on the back end is awesome.”

Davis has been slotted at quarterback, running back, defensive back and finally wide receiver.

He made the permanent switch to wide receiver at the end of his junior season. He was officially a wide receiver when Notre Dame played Stanford in 2019.

The low point for him was when he played defensive back.

He said it was “like learning Chinese. It was completely different from what I’d been doing.”

Davis said he knew that playing in the secondary was a bad fit for him during the spring game in his sophomore year.

“I didn’t play until the end of the game,” he said. “I had played all spring but I had lost every single rep I took. That was very frustrating. I had been a winner my whole life. I had always had success. Going as hard as you can and still failing play after play and rep after rep and feeling like you weren’t getting any better was really tough.”

It didn’t take Davis long to get good at receiver.

He caught 24 passes for 322 yards with two touchdowns in 2020. His best game this year was against Purdue when he caught five passes for 120 yards. One of those receptions was a 62-yard TD pass from Jack Coan.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said that Davis is a crafty, experienced player that the quarterbacks favor particularly on third-down when the team needs a play.

“He’s just a veteran player,” Kelly said. “He’s in a position at the slot that gets matched up quite a bit with linebackers. It’s the nature of the position. We were playing without our best offensive player, Michael Mayer, against Virginia Tech so he got targeted quite a bit. I think our guys are pretty confident in getting him the ball or Braden Lenzy or Mayer or Kevin Austin.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Comments / 0

Related
IrishBreakdown

DJ Brown Is Ready For His Opportunity To Shine

It’s never a good thing to be down your best defensive player for a game, and that’s especially true when matched up against a dynamic offensive team that puts up a lot of points. That is exactly the circumstance No. 11 Notre Dame (6-1) will be in Saturday night when it takes on North Carolina (4-3).
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Texas State
City
Stanford, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
IrishBreakdown

Stacking Up The Notre Dame Defense vs North Carolina

Notre Dame faces its toughest defensive test of the season on Saturday night when the Fighting Irish have to square off against the North Carolina offense. The Tar Heels have a dynamic wideout, a talented veteran rusher and one of the best quarterbacks that Notre Dame will face this season.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs North Carolina

There are many ways to evaluate matchups, and one of those ways is to look at things from a recruiting standpoint. North Carolina has certainly upped its recruiting game in recent seasons since head coach Mack Brown arrived. This is an intriguing matchup from a recruiting standpoint. Here are the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Finds A Run Game After Making Tweaks On Offense

All-American Kyren Williams was back, and so was the Notre Dame running game. Williams has never really been gone but the rushing numbers for the Irish have been lackluster this year because of struggles with the offensive line and the uncertainty at quarterback. Those problems dissipated in Notre Dame’s 31-16...
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Austin
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Notebook: Kyle Hamilton, Offensive Line, Quarterback Play

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media on Monday about the upcoming North Carolina game. He also took questions. Here are the highlights of what he said. “Kyle Hamilton will be out this week. He'll get further testing and see where he is later this week. We don't think it's a long-term situation but he's out this week. As relates to Chris Tyree, that was a game-time decision. He's moving well. We're optimistic that he'll be back this week. Alexander Ehrensberger had back spasms and he was feeling better today. Again, I think we're hopeful that continues to clear up and gets better moving forward. Zeke Correll was in our concussion protocol. We expect him to move around. He'll be in the weight room today and we expect him to move around tomorrow if things progress after today. Adam Shibley had surgery. He had rotator cuff surgery and he'll be out for the year.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Depth Chart vs North Carolina

Notre Dame (6-1) looks to start a new home field win streak when it hosts the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3). The Fighting Irish have released their depth chart for the upcoming matchup against the high-scoring Tar Heels. Notre Dame is now the No. 11 ranked team in the country in both polls, and we are just over a week away from the release of the first College Football Playoff ranking, which makes this matchup against North Carolina even more important.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Win Over USC, Injuries

Comments from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly following the 31-16 Irish victory over USC. “Great victory. It means a lot. It's a rivalry game, but it's our rivalry game at Notre Dame. I know there's a lot of teams that play us and are considered a big rivalry and certainly I understand why. But this is our game and it means a lot. It means a lot to our kids, it means a lot to our university and everybody associated with it. To come out victorious feels really good. There was a lot of preparation. They are very difficult to defend, as you know, and we needed to see our offense mature, which I thought tonight was probably that first step where we felt from the start of the game to the end of the game, the offense began to come together in the manner that we wanted to.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Offense Wakes Up In Victory Over USC

It was the kind of offensive performance Notre Dame needed after its bye week. It was the kind of complete offensive performance the Irish (6-1) have been looking for all season. The Irish defeated USC 31-16 on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium by running and passing the ball equally well.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
IrishBreakdown

First Half Analysis: Notre Dame vs USC

Notre Dame leads USC 17-3 at halftime. Here are my thoughts on what we saw in the first half. *** From a game plan/play-calling standpoint I've been mostly pleased in the first half. In fact, outside of some 13 personnel near the goal line that resulted in a field goal despite a short field the play-calling/game plan was outstanding.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
IrishBreakdown

Take 5: Jack Coan, Offensive Line, Beating USC

Five final thoughts on the Notre Dame victory over USC. 1. It looked a lot like the Florida State game for Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan. Coan played an almost flawless game. He was 20-of-28 for 189 yards with one touchdown pass. The Irish racked up 389 yards of offense and it ran for 170 yards, which was its second-highest total of the season. The Irish seem to have found a comfort zone for him by playing hurry-up. Let’s not get too carried away. USC’s total defense is ranked 71st in the country and its scoring defense is 78th. Notre Dame did what it was supposed to do in its 31-16 victory. Teams will adjust to defend the faster offense. The key is for Coan to do it again next week.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Continues Dominance Over USC

Notre Dame continued its dominance over USC, surviving a bit of a late score to pull away and beat the Trojans 31-16. Notre Dame started fast offensively, marching 74 yards on 13 plays before the drive stalled on a dropped third-down pass by Kevin Austin. The Irish had to settle on a field goal that was missed by Jonathan Doerer.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Victory Over USC

OFFENSE - RB Kyren Williams. Stats: 25 carries, 138 yards, 5.5 YPC, 2 TD / 6 catches, 42 yards. I wrote two weeks ago that I felt Kyren Williams played the best game of his career in the win over Virginia Tech, but he was even better against USC. It's not just the numbers that stood out, although his 138 rushing yards, two touchdowns and team-leading six catches were highly impressive. What stood out was how Williams played against USC.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

First Glance: North Carolina Tar Heels

Notre Dame hosts North Carolina in the second straight game under the lights in Notre Dame Stadium. The Tar Heels were a dark horse national title pick coming into the season and were ranked in the top 10 of most preseason polls. What the pollsters ignored was that despite returning talented QB Sam Howell, the Heels were replacing two thousand-yard rushers (Michael Carter and Javonte Williams) and a thousand-yard receiver (Dyami Brown).
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
485
Followers
1K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy