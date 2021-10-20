CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RTAV - Controlling Output device

By Moshikot3
vmware.com
 7 days ago

I would like to set RTAV...

communities.vmware.com

pocketnow.com

Amazon TVs will soon support AirPlay and allow you to control HomeKit devices

In case you’re unaware, Amazon is making TVs now. The flagship Omni series features high-end TV features like HDR 10, Dolby Vision support, 4K resolution, and HLG. However, the TVs haven’t been able to play content wirelessly from iPhone (without Chromecast) due to the lack of AirPlay support. Amazon has today announced its plans of adding Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to its Fire-branded TVs.
American Songwriter

Improve Your Audio Output With The Best Channel Strips

For any recording artist, good sound quality is a necessity. As you well know, it is impossible to achieve the required sound quality without the right equipment, and this is why you need a channel strip. A good channel strip can elevate your audio output by a lot, but a great one, a great one will shoot you up to stratospheric levels, producing sound fit for the gods. But this presents a problem, how do you know what channel strips qualify as great? How do you sieve the chaff from the wheat and choose a channel strip that is the perfect blend of functionality and affordability? Well, that's where we come in, we have put in the work and done the research to come up with a list of some of the best channel strips in 2021, along with a summary of some of those features that earn them this title.
vmware.com

Integrate the InstallBuilder with the Electron Tool

Can we integrate Electron Tool with the InstallBuilder? if yes,can you provide information in detail with link?. I'm new to installBuilder. Can a windows installer created with install builder be integrated with electron tool and docker container ? If yes can you please help me with documents for the same.
TrendHunter.com

Wearable Note-Taking Devices

The 'Scripter' productivity voice assistant is positioned as an intuitive piece of equipment for students and professionals alike that will help them to seamlessly take notes and more in a handsfree manner. The device works by being attached onto clothing and can be toggled to record your notes in a...
vmware.com

Create a blueprint that uses existing cloud vsphere machine

Do you know if it is possible to create a blueprint in VRA 8.x that can use an existing cloud vsphere machine?. I have one machine created and I would like to create a blueprint that some new resources point to that existing machine. Would appreciate your help, thanks.
vmware.com

Fusion 12 Unity Not Working with Multiple Monitors

I have a MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017) 2.9 GHz running Big Sur 11.6. My guest OS is W10 v10.0.18363 Build 18363. The laptop is connected to a StarTech DK30CH2DPPD and has two ACER V226HQL attached to it. So with the laptop display I have 3 monitors. My problem is withUnity,...
vmware.com

NSX-T manger nodes' /image partition usage reached 100%

There are lots of named java_pidXXXX.hprcf files in the sub-directory ./core under the /image. I tried to delete all the java_pidxxxx.hprcf files and all the manger nodes works well. But a few hours later, the disk usage of the /image reached 100% again. Is there anyone has the same problem...
vmware.com

Automating Skyline Collector Deployment with PowerCLI

In most cases, VMware administrator would deploy OVA using the vSphere web gui. This goes for every management Vmware OVA. It is a manual task that could take up to 15 minutes based on the desired OVA. For Skyline OVA, the manual gui deployment is roughly 5 minutes. If there...
help!! Transport (VMDB) error-14: Pipe connection has been broken

Hi, i hope you can help me, recently i install mac os monterrey and my VMware start to show this fault: "Transport (VMDB) error-14: Pipe connection has been broken" I already install the software again and create a new virtual machine, but this message is still shown when I run my virtual machine.
Re: Vmware Pro workstation 16 works on windows 11?

Hi ! I currently have windows 10 pro and have 6 vm's on my vmware workstation pro 16. If I upgrade my pc to windows 11 will I be able to run the existing vm's?. Yes. Speaking from experience I was running VMware Workstation Pro 16 on my Windows 10 Pro laptop (Dell XPS-9500). I have since upgraded to Windows 11 Pro and I am running VMware Workstation Pro 16 and a bunch of the VM's without issue.
Workstation 16.1.2 Pro, under Windows 11 host, Windows guest in VM crashes on startup

This Reddit post sums up this issue well: https://www.reddit.com/r/vmware/comments/ph590g/vm_does_not_start_on_workstation_1612_pro_windows/. Basically using Workstation Pro 16.1.2 on a Windows 11 host, if you create a Windows guest VM, and the host system has Hyper-V enabled in any form (in my case its present because I have WSL2 enabled in the host), and if you have more than one processor and/or one core per processor selected for the guest, the Windows guest VM crashes at boot:
why a fresh ESXI installation only uses half of my SSD storage?

I got a very weird problem when installing ESXi-7.0 U3:. My SSD size is 256GB (or 238GB actually, it doesn't matter) But after installation, login to ESXI, it only shows capacity of 110GB!. So how comes half of the storage disappeared? so confusing!. Anyone got hints on this problem? Thanks!
Datastore is not appering (no volumes for existing datastores)

Currently we a running standalone configuration of StarWind Software with iSCSI Datastore on 2 hosts (1 storage host connected to 2 ESXi host via iSCSI) Existing datastores are missing volumes after several reboots, all iSCSI paths are connected and devices is showing properly. However esxcfg-volumes -l shows us nothing. Apparently,...
Can a live XP partition be cloned in a virtual machine?

I still rely heavily on an old XP machine to run legacy software that's no longer supported. It works fine for my needs but it's only a matter of time before the hardware fails, and it takes up a lot of space. Several years ago I built a high-end Linux box with lots of RAM as my primary computer with the intention of replicating my XP operating system in a virtual machine.
VCSA 7.0.3.00100 (VM disk size extension broken) ...

Last friday I upgraded our vCenter 7.0.2.00400 to 7.0.3.00000 and today to 7.0.3.00100 but since both upgrades, I am unable to extend disk sizes of VMs, no matter what VM I choose and no matter what type of disk (thin or thick). Even the ESXi host version behind vCenter doesn't...
Flash cache ssd no longer in compatibility guide

I have 6 vsan disk groups; each group consists of an ssd for cache and 7 hdds for capacity. Suddenly, the flash cache ssds in each host is not supported in the vsan compatibility guide any more...for the version of esxi / vsan that's currently running on those ssds. Thanks again, vmware. 😞
Big Sur VM stuck at 1024x768 after 12.2 Upgrade

I have upgraded to Fusion 12.2, on a Big Sur host (11.6). My Big Sur VM has been upgraded to 11.6.1 and I update the tools to the version coming with Fusion 12.2. After the upgrade of the tools, the VM has a video resolution of 1024x768, as if there is some error with the video driver.
End to End Machine Learning with Training on-premises & inference in AWS using transfer learning (Part 1 of 2)

As enterprises evolve their compute in the cloud era, they are connecting multiple cloud providers based on their unique requirements. Enterprises are looking to leverage the unique capabilities offered by the different cloud providers and build a multi-cloud datacenter. The data processing training and inference for machine learning are proliferating across multiple clouds.
MacOS 11.6 Upgrade - Fusion Player 12 - Unity Mode Not Working Properly

I am wondering if anyone else is encountering the following issue after the MacOS 11.6 upgrade that was released on September 13, 2021. Running VMWare Fusion Player 12 (12.1.2) Updated MacOS to 11.6. Was previously on MacOS 11.5. Running Windows 10 in VM. Latest Windows Service Packs, etc. After the...
Need to create a claim rule and modify IOPS=1 for all hosts in a cluster

Not sure if this is much easier or harder than I am making this appear. I have an urgent requirement to modify the claim rules and the IOPs settings for all hosts in a cluster. The commands are simple enough and can be run by puttying into each host, but to get this done faster I would like to script it. Here are the two commands:
