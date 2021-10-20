RTAV - Controlling Output device

For any recording artist, good sound quality is a necessity. As you well know, it is impossible to achieve the required sound quality without the right equipment, and this is why you need a channel strip. A good channel strip can elevate your audio output by a lot, but a great one, a great one will shoot you up to stratospheric levels, producing sound fit for the gods. But this presents a problem, how do you know what channel strips qualify as great? How do you sieve the chaff from the wheat and choose a channel strip that is the perfect blend of functionality and affordability? Well, that's where we come in, we have put in the work and done the research to come up with a list of some of the best channel strips in 2021, along with a summary of some of those features that earn them this title.

