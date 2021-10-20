CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITH MS ABORTION LAW TO BE HEARD, MAJORITY BELIEVES SUPREME COURT RULINGS BASED MORE ON POLITICS THAN LAW

By Jay Allen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUntil President Trump was able to place three Supreme Court Justices on the bench, there was not an overwhelming call for reforms to the high court. Now that the landscape has shifted slightly, a broad...

Oklahoma Supreme Court blocks abortion laws

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled to temporarily block a trio of abortion laws that were set to go into effect next week. One of the laws would require all doctors who perform abortions to be board-qualified in gynecology -- while the other two place new restrictions on medication-induced abortions.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
62% of Americans Say Politics, Not Law, Drives Supreme Court Decisions

EQUAL JUSTICE UNDER LAW is the motto of the Supreme Court of the United States, but more than 60% of Americans today believe the decisions of the court are based more on the political leanings of justices than the Constitution and the law, according to the newest edition of the Grinnell College National Poll (Grinnell-Selzer). The findings of the poll taken Oct. 13-17, 2021, by Selzer & Company, on behalf of Grinnell College, were released on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
GRINNELL, IA
The Supreme Court Deals a Harsh, Unanimous Blow to Police Reform

The Supreme Court dealt a blow to police reform in two unanimous decisions on Monday shielding officers from lawsuits accusing them of illegal brutality. Both rulings endorse a nearly insurmountable version of qualified immunity, the doctrine that protects police and other state officials from suit, raising the bar even higher for victims of unconstitutional conduct. The rulings are a major setback for the campaign to rein in qualified immunity and a clear signal that a majority of the court remains eager to protect violent officers from accountability.
Two Conservative members of Biden's Supreme Court packing commission quit while members are STILL split over whether to add more justices to the bench

President Biden's bipartisan commission studying potential ways to change the Supreme Court lost two of its conservative members on Friday, even as it remained split on the idea of court packing. Caleb Nelson, a law professor at the University of Virginia who clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas, and Jack Goldsmith,...
John Roberts
DOJ to Ask U.S. Supreme Court to Halt Texas Abortion Law

The Biden administration said Friday it will turn next to the U.S. Supreme Court its attempt to halt a Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. The move comes as the Texas clinics are running out of avenues to stop the GOP-engineered law that bans abortions once embryonic cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks. It amounts to the nation's biggest curb to abortion in nearly 50 years.
TEXAS STATE
Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor says court changed rules so justices speak one at a time because the women were interrupted at twice the rate of the men

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor said that the Supreme Court had implemented a new system of oral arguments because the men were talking over the women too much. During virtual oral arguments of the pandemic, the high court implemented a system where justices were each given a turn to ask questions in order of seniority. Before that, justices asked questions in a free-for-all.
Supreme Court rulings always include the perspective of a white male, but often exclude viewpoints of Black and Latina justices

In recent decades, much progress has been made in diversifying the Supreme Court. While only white males served as justices for more than 175 years, the court now includes three female justices, one Black and one Latina justice. Despite the increased diversity, however, the court’s voting rules often exclude minority viewpoints. Like most other courts, the Supreme Court decides its cases by a majority vote. If at least five of the nine justices agree on a resolution, they are able to determine the court’s decision and impose their preferred outcome. If other justices disagree, they cannot ensure that their views are taken...
The Shadow Docket: How Supreme Court Conservatives Are Manipulating Justice

On September 1, the Supreme Court allowed Texas’s SB 8 to go into effect. This law, which Justice Sonia Sotomayor called “a breathtaking act of defiance — of the Constitution, of [the Supreme] Court’s precedents, and of the rights of women seeking abortions throughout Texas,” allows anyone to sue abortion providers in Texas if they assist in performing abortions after the six-week mark of pregnancy. This ruling was roundly criticized by the public and four justices in dissent: Chief Justice John Roberts, plus justices Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer, and Elena Kagan. In her dissent, Kagan wrote that the “ruling illustrates just how far the Court’s ‘shadow docket’ decisions may depart from the usual principles of appellate process.” By doing so, she added her voice to the crowd criticizing how this conservative Court has used its shadow docket to destabilize American law and force conservative outcomes on the public in the dead of night.
Controversial Kansas law brought before KS Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A controversial Kansas law that has been used to sue school district’s over mask policies was brought before the Kansas Supreme Court Tuesday morning. The high court met virtually to hear arguments on the constitutionality of Senate Bill 40, enacted March 25, 2021. The bill was...
KANSAS STATE
Supreme Court Vow Not to Be ‘Hacks’ Tested by Tribal Case Appeal

Oklahoma officials cite Barrett as reason to ask Supreme Court to reverse year-old ruling. Tribes call reversal attempt a political move that distorts reality. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett said recently that she and her colleagues aren’t “a bunch of partisan hacks.”. The state of Oklahoma is testing that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
U.S. POLITICS
Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
Poll: More Americans, Led By Democrats And Independents, Are Increasingly Losing Faith In Biden To Pull The Economy Out Of A Nosedive

In one sense when he took office President Joe Biden was given a field of cushy political clover to walk through. Because of COVID-related fear and lockdowns, the high-octane Trump economy roared to a halt. Accordingly, once scientists better understood how to treat the virus, and the Trump administration ushered...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

