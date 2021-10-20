CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Two ‘Twilight’ Stars Just Recreated the Film’s Iconic Baseball Scene

By Jacklyn Krol
 8 days ago
Almost thirteen years later, Alice and Emmett Cullen have made a return to the screen and it's a home run!. On Monday (Oct. 18), Twilight stars Ashley Greene and Kellan Lutz reunited to create a sketch comedy video for social media star Matt Cutshall's "Emo's...

