Sartell has become a destination spot for sports tournaments. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says the city brings people to the community for tournaments often but many people leave for surrounding communities to stay in hotels and eat at restaurants. Fitzthum would like to keep more of these people spending money in Sartell. He says they are looking at how they can attract new restaurants and hotels. Fitzthum says St. Joseph has amazing food options but says he thinks there is room for Sartell to add more.

SARTELL, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO