Cloud9 stood as the last hope for the West, as they played Gen.G in the last quarterfinal match of Worlds 2021. Despite the unified support from the Western fans, however, the match was a clean 3-0 by Gen.G. With Gen.G qualifying for semifinals, three LCK teams have made it to the semifinals this year; DK will face off against T1 in the LCK finals rematch, while Gen.G will be facing EDward Gaming in the other half of the bracket.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO