Immigration is a long and arduous journey even for people who came to the United States legally. In fact, some people could wait up to almost 90 years to get permanent residency in this country. This week's Cheddar Politics focused on the 200,000 Documented Dreamers who were brought to the U.S. legally at a very young age, but do not have a clear path to citizenship. Dip Patel, the founder of Improve The Dream, joined Cheddar Politics to discuss more about the immigration struggle.

IMMIGRATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO