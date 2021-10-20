CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

BOOOOOOOOOOOOO...thats really unfortunate.

By HOKIE MAGIC Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYo, that VT injury bug but will get after...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportswar.com

Here is screenshot

Ah yea...it was the second sentence...thought it was one long one... -- HokieNerd 10/25/2021 2:00PM. Also, the last sentence in the section about his coaching . . . -- HokieKip 10/25/2021 2:16PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Fu would be a good fit there

Texas Tech firing their HC after a crushing loss to KSt. Currently 5-3 -- hoosnowahokie 10/25/2021 1:28PM. Seriously? That is a YUGE for a school just relegated to the G6. ** -- Maroon Baboon 10/25/2021 2:47PM. We're not working with B12 money we're working with ACC money ** -- hokeyhokie...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Seen a lot of people on Twitter & a few on here wanting Chadwell

I hope Whit scratches this name off immediately. You are likely to get Fuente 2.0 then striking coaching gold with Chadwell. He has never coached at the P5 level, not even as a graduate assistant. Chadwell is 3-2 against P5 schools, those 3 wins being Kansas. I was listening in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booooooooooooo#Vt
sportswar.com

My thoughts exactly

Mike Tomlin has had enough and he'd like you to know about it. -- great2bahokie 10/26/2021 12:54PM. Good for him. I think reporters often ask questions just to get a reaction -- DeputyD 10/26/2021 7:41PM. I haven't seen Mike Tomlin sidestep so fast since that time he tried to --...
FOOTBALL
Bored Panda

30 Funny Conversations That People Overheard At University And Decided They’re Too Good Not To Share

We respect people’s privacy, so we tend to minimize the amount of eavesdropping and gossiping we do. However, sometimes we can’t help it—the things that we accidentally overhear are soooo good that we just can’t wait to share them with all of our friends and, well, everyone online. If you keep your ears open, you might hear the most hilarious and bizarre things echoing down the halls of your college or university. Higher education provides enough gossip-worthy tea and beans for spilling to keep us all entertained for days on end.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
goal.com

'It is very unfortunate that I have to make excuses' - Orlando Pirates coach Ncikazi

The tactician concedes it has been tough at the club but remains optimistic things will change for the better soon. Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi believes his team has been unfortunate because of injuries and changes in leadership. The Soweto heavyweights have been struggling for consistency this season. Domestically, the...
WORLD
sportswar.com

Probably be next week…….

The first game isn’t until Nov 9th which is 16 days from today……15 if you don’t include today…..lots of time…..until it isn’t…..
SPORTS
sportswar.com

B D C A E

Recruiting sucks , few 4 and 5 star players . Actually no 5 stars ** -- Poor recruiting, no consistency @the QB position, & roster mismanagement. ** -- UpstateSCHokie 10/25/2021 2:19PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

You 2000 other TSL arm chair QBs that would go fetal

If ... what type of offensive system would you like to see be developed? -- 1980VT 10/26/2021 10:52AM. Historically, we have always been a Run sets up the Pass Offense -- jonnyhawk 10/26/2021 11:07AM. Hokie football might take a dip in performance with Jonnyhawk at the helm. -- jonnyhawk 10/26/2021...
FOOTBALL
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy