Jim Edmonds’ Fiance Kortnie O’Connor Slams Meghan King As “A Nightmare To Deal With”

Meghan King has had quite the whirlwind of events the last few weeks. Quickly after going Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Cuffe Biden Owens , she shocked us all and married him . After only dating for 3 weeks. Cuffe’s family, including his uncle, President Joe Biden , who attended the ceremony , seems to approve. But not everyone is happy for Meghan.

Enter Jim Edmonds . After being accused of cheating with a nanny and then dragging Meghan through the mud for their entire divorce proceedings, Jim is less than thrilled for Meghan’s new marriage. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star gave Jim a heads up , but that didn’t stop him from slamming her. According to Jim, “She called me to tell me she was getting married. It was the first I heard anything about it. I thought it was a joke — they’d been dating for about four weeks! I wondered, ‘Is she pregnant?’ But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?” Idk, how is it possible for you to be such a horrible person, Jim?

Now Jim’s fiancé, Kortnie with a K O’Connor is getting on the hate train as well. As reported by Us Weekly , she told Daily Mail ,“It’s hard to say anything [about Meghan ] because it’s hard to say anything nice. She’s been such a nightmare to deal with.”

Adding to that, Jim claimed that he had “no emotion” finding out about Meghan getting married. Said Jim, “It’s like a stranger getting married. I have no connection to her.” No connection? You have three kids with her. Just shows you what kind of guy Jim is, in case you didn’t already hate him enough. Also, if you have no connection to Meghan, why is your fiancé, who is a former friend of Meghan’s, saying that she’s such a nightmare?

As for Meghan , sounds like she had closure long before her new marriage to Cuffe . She said back in May that her divorce was “an energetic closure” of that chapter of her life. She also revealed, “I’ve been learning how to be independent ever since we separated, ever since the divorce was filed. … It feels good to put that behind me and just look to the future. I want to spend my life with a partner. I’m a loyal, monogamous individual. I’ve been having a lot of fun dating, but I’m really hoping to settle down and find that partner.”

Hopefully, that’s what Meghan found in Cuffe and this is her happy ending. As for Jim and Kortnie , they can stay bitter. I’m sure that will serve them well in their marriage. If they even get to the alter.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK MEGHAN WAS A NIGHTMARE TO DEAL WITH? DO YOU THINK JIM AND KORTNIE ARE BITTER ABOUT MEGHAN’S NEW MARRIAGE?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Jim Edmonds’ Fiance Kortnie O’Connor Slams Meghan King As “A Nightmare To Deal With” appeared first on Reality Tea .