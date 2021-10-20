CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Jim Edmonds’ Fiance Kortnie O’Connor Slams Meghan King As “A Nightmare To Deal With”

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NAn29_0cXNZKba00

Meghan King has had quite the whirlwind of events the last few weeks. Quickly after going Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Cuffe Biden Owens , she shocked us all and married him . After only dating for 3 weeks. Cuffe’s family, including his uncle, President Joe Biden , who attended the ceremony , seems to approve. But not everyone is happy for Meghan.

Enter Jim Edmonds . After being accused of cheating with a nanny and then dragging Meghan through the mud for their entire divorce proceedings, Jim is less than thrilled for Meghan’s new marriage. The former Real Housewives  of Orange County star gave Jim a heads up , but that didn’t stop him from slamming her. According to Jim, “She called me to tell me she was getting married. It was the first I heard anything about it. I thought it was a joke — they’d been dating for about four weeks! I wondered, ‘Is she pregnant?’ But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?” Idk, how is it possible for you to be such a horrible person, Jim?

Now Jim’s fiancé, Kortnie with a K O’Connor is getting on the hate train as well. As reported by Us Weekly , she told Daily Mail ,“It’s hard to say anything [about Meghan ] because it’s hard to say anything nice. She’s been such a nightmare to deal with.”

Adding to that, Jim claimed that he had “no emotion” finding out about Meghan getting married. Said Jim, “It’s like a stranger getting married. I have no connection to her.” No connection? You have three kids with her. Just shows you what kind of guy Jim is, in case you didn’t already hate him enough. Also, if you have no connection to Meghan, why is your fiancé, who is a former friend of Meghan’s, saying that she’s such a nightmare?

RELATED: Jim Edmonds Thought Meghan King Was Pregnant When She Told Him She Was Marrying Cuffe Biden Owens

As for Meghan , sounds like she had closure long before her new marriage to Cuffe . She said back in May that her divorce was “an energetic closure” of that chapter of her life. She also revealed, “I’ve been learning how to be independent ever since we separated, ever since the divorce was filed. … It feels good to put that behind me and just look to the future. I want to spend my life with a partner. I’m a loyal, monogamous individual. I’ve been having a lot of fun dating, but I’m really hoping to settle down and find that partner.”

Hopefully, that’s what Meghan found in Cuffe and this is her happy ending. As for Jim and Kortnie , they can stay bitter. I’m sure that will serve them well in their marriage. If they even get to the alter.

RELATED: Meghan King Met Her New Husband’s Family After One Week Of Dating

TELL US – DO YOU THINK MEGHAN WAS A NIGHTMARE TO DEAL WITH? DO YOU THINK JIM AND KORTNIE ARE BITTER ABOUT MEGHAN’S NEW MARRIAGE?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Jim Edmonds’ Fiance Kortnie O’Connor Slams Meghan King As “A Nightmare To Deal With” appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 11

Teresa Crockett
6d ago

I think it's a shame that Jim and his partner talk about his children's mother, whether true or not this way. He needs to love his children more than he depises their mother.

Reply
21
Kelly Faye Thompson James
5d ago

I think him and his want to be wife must Be jealous because they wouldn’t be Hate so bad and he or she is a good person You have three kids by her and you say she’s a stranger really and your daughter need to learn how to respect people that older it will all come back on you hater’s

Reply
6
Kelley Duncan
5d ago

Seems like a woman is only hard to deal with when the guy isn't man enough to handle her.

Reply
11
Related
People

Meghan King Broke 'Tradition' Wearing Blazer Wedding Dress to Marry President Biden's Nephew Cuffe

Meghan O'Toole King didn't want to go the traditional route when it came to her wedding dress. For her intimate nuptials on Monday to President Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Biden Owens at Owens' parents' home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, King chose a mini blazer dress bought online at Matches Fashion. She even asked for her husband-to-be's input as she tried on all her options.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
County
Orange County, CA
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Vicki Gunvalson's Split Is Getting Nasty

Vicki Gunvalson is one of the OG housewives, starring in "The Real Housewives of Orange County" for 13 years, from 2006 to 2019, with a recurring role on Season 14 in 2020. As a reality TV star and owner of Coto Insurance and Financial Services, Vicki has a successful career; her net worth is $7 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. However, Vicki's love life is another story.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
US Magazine

Jim Edmonds Reacts to Ex-Wife Meghan King and Cuffe Owens’ Whirlwind Wedding

Moving forward! Jim Edmonds weighed in on ex-wife Meghan King and Cuffe Owens’ whirlwind romance after the pair tied the knot in October. “She called me to tell me she was getting married. It was the first I heard anything about it. I thought it was a joke – they’d been dating for about four weeks!” he told the Daily Mail. “I wondered, ‘Is she pregnant?” But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?”
MLB
Syracuse.com

‘Real Housewives’ star marries Biden’s nephew; ‘NCIS’ star exits show; more: Buzz

‘Real Housewives’ star marries Biden’s nephew. Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King married Cuffe Owens, the nephew of President Joe Biden, in Pennsylvania on Monday. ET reports the president attended the intimate ceremony at the groom’s childhood home in Kennett Square, Penn., where Biden’s sister and her husband Jack Owens live. King, who has three children with ex-husband Jim Edmonds of MLB fame, was on five seasons of “RHOC” and also appeared on shows like “Say Yes to the Dress” and “Watch What Happens Live. She told Brides magazine that she met Cuffe on a dating app and quickly started planning a future together. “Our wedding was about two things for us,” she said. “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.”
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Edmonds
Person
Joe Biden
1069morefm.com

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King marries Cuffe Biden Owens in small wedding ceremony

Former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star Meghan King Edmonds married Cuffe Biden Owens during an intimate ceremony in Pennsylvania. Cuffe, a Los Angeles-based attorney, is President Joe Biden’s nephew — Cuffe’s mother is Valerie Biden Owens, a political strategist who worked as a senior advisor on POTUS’ 2020 presidential campaign. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were in attendance at the wedding ceremony, which took place at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens. King shared the news of the marriage on social media, alongside a photo with the caption: “We just knew. Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Owens.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Us Weekly

‘RHOC’ Alum Meghan King Is Living Her ‘Best Life’ on Montana Honeymoon With Husband Cuffe Owens

Honeymoon magic! After Meghan King wed Cuffe Owens, the Mr. and Mrs. took a vacation to enjoy their newlywed bliss in the great outdoors. “Out here in the woods living my best life,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 15, alongside a makeup-free selfie as she drank a cup of coffee. “Don’t worry, I’m still a little bit fancy, but discovering myself over the past couple years has led me to this place of complete and utter stripped down fulfillment: Fulfillment within myself and fulfillment/validation from the universe.”
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Meghan King’s ex-husband on ‘RHOC’ alum’s wedding to President Joe Biden’s nephew: ‘I thought it was a joke’

Meghan King allegedly rang up her ex-husband to tell him she was marrying President Joe Biden’s nephew just 24 hours before saying "I do." Last week, the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum married Cuffe Owens, the son of Biden’s younger sister and political adviser, Valerie Biden Owens. The White House described the ceremony as a "small, family wedding at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#According To Jim#Us Weekly
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Meghan King, Jim Edmonds' ex, marries Biden nephew

With all the recent news about playoffs, politics, pandemics and Rams-related drama, the truly big stories sometimes just slip right by this bureau. Meghan King, ex of former Cardinal clubber Jim Edmonds, got married on Monday — to a man with presidential credentials. King exchanged vows with Cuffe Biden Owens,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Reality Tea

Meghan King Met Her New Husband’s Family After One Week Of Dating

Meghan King’s days on Real Housewives of Orange County may be way in our review mirrors, but the drama in her life has not slowed down. After she exposed Vicki Gunvalson during the Brooks Ayers cancer scam, Meghan went through some tumultuous events in her personal life. She’s a mom of three, and not shy […] The post Meghan King Met Her New Husband’s Family After One Week Of Dating appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
brides.com

Exclusive: Cuffe Biden Owens and Meghan King's Intimate Pennsylvania Wedding Attended by President Joe Biden

Cuffe Biden Owens, a L.A.-based attorney, and Meghan O'Toole King, the podcaster, writer, and "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum, truly had a whirlwind romance. "We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke," shares Meghan with Brides. "By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cosmopolitan

Howie Mandel Jokes Meghan Markle Was "Slightly Duchessy" on Deal or No Deal'

These days, Meghan Markle is the Duchess of Sussex, carrying out royal duties with her husband, Prince Harry. But years ago, she was a struggling actress trying to make it work as a “briefcase girl” on the game show Deal or No Deal. Now, that show is returning to television on CNBC, and its host, Howie Mandel, is speaking out about the show’s breakout star.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
863
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy