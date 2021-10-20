Commissioner Calvert White to Host ‘Inside the Cabinet’ Oct. 20

MIDDLEPORT — The Meigs County Pioneer and Historical Society hosted the Meigs County Commissioners during their regular session on Thursday, Oct. 21. The meeting was held at the Museum, formerly located on Butternut Street in Pomeroy, to mark its second anniversary in the Middleport location on 3rd Avenue. The Middleport property, along with three buildings that included an 1872 furniture factory and a former Ford dealership, was gifted to the society in 2017.

