Commissioner Calvert White to Host ‘Inside the Cabinet’ Oct. 20

By Press release
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepartment of Sports, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Calvert White will host “Inside the Cabinet” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, to take questions and discuss issues live with residents. Commissioner White will discuss the Paul E. Joseph Stadium project and...

#Parks And Recreation#Department Of Sports
