The Willow Springs Bears took on the Thayer Bobcats in Thayer on Friday, October 15, 2021. The first half of the game was dominated by the Bobcats offense. Thayer scored two touchdowns in each of the first two quarters. The Bears had difficulty maintaining possession of the ball with the Bobcats recovering an onside kick. The first half ended with the Bears trailing the Bobcats 25 to 0.

WILLOW SPRINGS, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO