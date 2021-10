The Weatherford Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a community coffee to discuss updates throughout the city. Weatherford Mayor Mike Brown gave an update on projects in the city. “It’s been a great year to this point. We’re trying to finish some of our projects. We finished our ag building and somebody from out of town wanted to do a virtual pig show and wanted to do a virtual pig show and one pig sold for $24,000. We have people coming in to Weatherford and using the facilities we have which brings people to town,” Brown said. “We will begin the new airport terminal sometime here in the next month. This project will really compliment the Stafford Air and Space Museum. We have about $30 million in road projects which will be completed in the next few years. The mural at Heritage Park will be completed within the next month,” Brown said.

WEATHERFORD, OK ・ 5 DAYS AGO