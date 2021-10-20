Columbus ranked 10th best large city for soccer fans

For the last time, Carli Lloyd has been called in for a U.S. women's national team camp. Lloyd is one of 21 players who will convene before a pair of friendlies against South Korea, which will bring an end to one of the more illustrious careers in USWNT history. Lloyd has 314 caps and can wind up with 316 if she appears in the matches in at Sporting Kansas City's Children's Mercy Park (Oct. 21) and Minnesota United's Allianz Field (Oct. 26). Regardless, she'll wind up with the second-most caps and third-most goals in U.S. history (her 134 international goals are 24 fewer than Mia Hamm, who is second to Abby Wambach; eclipsing that number in two games is asking a bit much, even for Lloyd).

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO