Public Health

Bolsonaro’s alleged Covid crimes sound a lot like someone else you know

By Ja'han Jones
MSNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazilian President Jair Bolsonaro should be charged with crimes against humanity and a litany of other serious offenses for his reckless response to the coronavirus pandemic, a report from a Brazilian Senate committee said. And if you read the findings, Bolsonaro’s behavior sounds a lot like a number of U.S. officials’...

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Like Trump, DeSantis uses a Black face to mask his Covid failures

Since he was appointed last month, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has been a reliable tool used in support of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ dangerously poor pandemic response. Ladapo entered office as a vocal skeptic of public health guidelines to curb the spread of Covid-19, and he’s been the subject of several controversies since then. In the past week alone, Ladapo was booted from a meeting with an immunocompromised state senator for refusing to wear a mask, he denounced schools and governments that impose mask mandates, and he claimed that people opposed to getting vaccinated need to “stick with their intuition and their sensibilities.”
POTUS
AFP

Facebook removes Bolsonaro video linking Covid shots to AIDS

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro found himself in social media time-out Monday after his video warning of a supposed link between Covid-19 vaccines and AIDS triggered action by Facebook and YouTube. Facebook removed the offending video, while YouTube went further, suspending the far-right leader for one week in addition to blocking the clip. "We removed a video from Jair Bolsonaro's channel for violating our medical disinformation policies on Covid-19 by claiming that vaccines do not reduce the risk of contracting the disease and that they cause other infectious diseases," YouTube said in a statement sent to AFP. Bolsonaro's latest run-in with social media networks including Facebook, on which he heavily relies to rally his base, came after he cited purported "official reports" from the British government -- since debunked -- in his weekly live address on Facebook last Thursday.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MSNBC

Bolsonaro's Covid denial puts Trump to shame

If you thought the United States has become massively divided over the coronavirus pandemic, you should take a look at Brazil, where the situation is even worse. This week, Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro was formally accused of crimes against humanity by a group of Brazilian senators who asserted he intentionally allowed thousands of people to die from Covid-19.
POTUS
Washington Post

If Bolsonaro is potentially guilty of pandemic crimes, is Trump, too?

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro may have committed crimes against humanity, among other misdeeds, over the course of...
POTUS
Real News Network

Draft report accuses Bolsonaro of crimes against humanity for reckless COVID-19 policy

A Brazilian congressional probe of President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic attributes more than 300,000 deaths—half of the nation’s coronavirus death toll—to the far-right leader’s policies, and although its initial recommendation to charge him with mass homicide and genocide has been jettisoned, the draft report still accuses him of crimes against humanity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Brazil senators back criminal charges against Bolsonaro

A Brazilian Senate commission approved a damning report on Tuesday that recommends criminal charges be brought against President Jair Bolsonaro, including crimes against humanity, for his Covid policies. And the crimes against humanity charge theoretically has the potential to be tried at the International Criminal Court in the Hague.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Guardian

The Guardian view on Bolsonaro’s Covid strategy: murderous folly

To describe the Brazilian senate’s 1,180 page report on Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the Covid pandemic as damning would be inadequate. Formally approved on Tuesday by a cross-party committee, the report chronicles not just bad leadership but wilful, lethal acts of folly, carried out by a Donald Trump mini-me who sacrificed lives on the altar of his own unfounded presumptions. It recommends that President Bolsonaro face criminal indictments for a catalogue of actions and omissions that could have led to as many as 300,000 avoidable deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
globalvoices.org

AFP

Brazil plans combative strategy for climate talks

President Jair Bolsonaro's government will pursue a confrontational negotiating strategy at the upcoming UN climate summit, renewing calls for other countries to pay Brazil to preserve the Amazon, the vice president said Monday. Vice President Hamilton Mourao, an army general who is Bolsonaro's point man on the Amazon, said Brazil would use the "weapons of diplomacy" to protect what the administration sees as its national interest at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, which opens Sunday. "The Amazon represents around 50 percent of Brazil's territory. If we have to maintain 80 percent of that intact, not only because of our own legislation but also to cooperate with the rest of the world to prevent drastic climate change... we're talking about preserving 10 Germanys," Mourao told journalists. "There has to be a negotiation on the country being compensated for doing that job for the rest of humanity's benefit."
AMERICAS
The New Yorker

WashingtonExaminer

Reuters

Vice

POLITICO

