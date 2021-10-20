CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood Shares What Life With Mike Fisher Really Looks Like

By Billy Dukes
 8 days ago
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher look pretty glamorous on country music red carpets, but at home, it's a very different story. The singer shared the dirty details on social media — and we do mean dirty. "I must truly love him," Underwood writes. "Who can relate?" Video...

True love isn’t flowers and diamonds. As Carrie Underwood showed, while teasing her hubby, sometimes true love is ‘putting up’ with some annoying and gross habits. “I must really truly love him,” Carrie Underwood captioned the TikTok she posted on Tuesday (Oct. 19), referring to her husband, Mike Fisher. In the video, Carrie, 38, playfully teased her 41-year-old hubby’s home habits to the soundtrack of “If I Didn’t Love You,” her duet with Jason Aldean. Carrie listed off the “things I wouldn’t put up with if I didn’t love him,” and that included “dirty clothes on the floor,” “dead things on the walls,” and “So. Many. Hats!!” Ultimately, Carrie laughed it off, asking her followers – 1.4 million on TikTok – if they could relate.
Carrie Underwood brought an edgy twist to her classic country style. The “Cry Pretty” singer took to Instagram to share an in-studio moment with fellow musician Jason Aldean, to celebrate their song “If I Didn’t Love You” becoming the top song in country radio. For the occasion, Underwood kept her look classic and casual with a white tank top and blue jeans. However, her cuffed mom jeans gained an edge from a light wash, wide legs and distressed panels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) When it came to shoes, Underwood opted for platform sneakers by...
“Before He Cheats” achieves 7x Platinum status. Carrie Underwood has added two new career milestones with the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) 9x Platinum certification of her 2005 debut album, Some Hearts, and the 7x Platinum certification of her global smash hit single from that album, “Before He Cheats.” The superstar was surprised with plaques to commemorate the certifications by Jackie Jones, RIAA Vice President, Artist & Industry Relations at her October 23rd performance at the Grand Ole Opry.
Carrie Underwood has added two new career milestones with the RIAA 9x Platinum certification of her 2005 debut album, Some Hearts, and the 7x Platinum certification of her hit single from that album, “Before He Cheats.” Carrie was surprised with plaques to commemorate the certifications at her performance on Saturday (October 23rd) at the Grand Ole Opry.
The CMA Awards announced part of their lineup earlier this month. That announcement got country music fans excited. Artists like Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, and Carly Pearce never disappoint. However, they just released the rest of the lineup. If the first set of performances had you excited. This one is going to blow your mind. Seriously, November 10th can’t come soon enough.
Remember the old Six Flags commercials featuring an "old man" dancing wildly to techno music? Now that we've reminded you, the song—"We Like to Party!" by Vengaboys—is probably stuck in your head (sorry!). The iconic commercials featuring Mr. Six, as Six Flags dubbed him, ran on constant rotation in the early 2000s. But you may not have realized that the man playing Mr. Six was only 29 when the commercials were filmed. What's more, he's a celebrated choreographer, who's worked with some of the biggest pop stars on the planet. Read on to learn more about the mystery man behind one of the most famous commercial mascots of all time.
