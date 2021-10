My name is Karen Simmon, I have lived in the city for a little over 12 years now. I work for Ferris State University in Facilities Management where I manage construction and renovation projects, so I act as the owner's representative between Ferris and the various clients that we work with. I think having that background has made me very knowledgeable when it comes to infrastructure and planning construction projects. I was on the Parks and Recreation Board for the city for a number of years and I am on the Planning Commission right now so that job experience kind of helps me with the Planning Commission.

