Hi, I've got myself into a pickle with a Win10 VM on Fusion Player (12). I was attempting to upgrade it to Win11 but learned about the requirement for encryption and TPM and EFI BIOS. To that end I encrypted the VM (no backups or snapshots taken!) then discovered that this also encrypted to .vmx file - meaning I can't change the "Firmware" setting to EFI. And you can't add TPM unless it's an EFI BIOS. I also made the stupid mistake of using MBR2EFI to convert the disk to EFI mode thinking that might help. It didn't and needless to say - the VM won't boot.

COMPUTERS ・ 21 HOURS AGO