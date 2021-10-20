CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

It Wasn't Me: Kid Cudi Denies Spilling Drink That Caused Steph Curry's Fall

By Kiyonna Anthony
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jOVx4_0cXNRM5M00

Photo: Getty Images

Kid Cudi wants it to be known that he's innocent.

During opening night at the Staples Center on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Golden State Warriors in front of a star studded crowd. Stars like Adele , Lil Wayne and Floyd Mayweather were in attendance, as well as Kid Cudi , who sat front row while donning a 'Tune Squad' uniform from Space Jam: A New Legacy starring LeBron James.

Things got intense on the court when Warrior Steph Curry came down from making a shot, and slipped on the sidelines, right in front of Cudi and Mayweather. Viewers speculated that a fan had spilled a drink on the court, causing Curry's fall. Fans took to Twitter with their speculations that due to proximity, the Kids See Ghosts rapper was responsible for the incident. One Twitter user wrote:

"Kid Cudi almost being responsible for a Steph Curry broken ankle is not what I was expecting when I woke up today."

Cudi took to the app to defend himself, chiming in:

"That was NOT me! Hahah"

Fortunately, Steph Curry walked away from the fall with no injuries, besides a minor scar on his knee. Ultimately, he and the Golden State Warriors defeated LeBron James and the Lakers. The minor incident comes on the hills of Cudi making headlines for responding to less than favorable reviews of his album catalogue. He shared in a tweet:

"I think when I was younger I thought it would hurt my career. Like the fans would listen to the reviews and not give the music a chance. Then, I realized over the years after I survived each era and made album after album, that nothing anyone could ever say would stop my light."

Aside from kicking courtside at basketball games and front row at fashion shows, Cudi has also been working on music. Earlier this month, the rapper's untitled song with Jay-Z was featured in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix film The Harder They Fall .

Catch the Jay-Z produced film when it hits theaters on October 22nd and Netflix on November 3rd.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Jay Z
Person
Lebron James
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Deon Cole
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Delroy Lindo
Person
Regina King
Person
Edi Gathegi
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Adele
Person
Jonathan Majors
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green reveals what ‘sucks’ about Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry produced yet another spectacular performance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The former back-to-back MVP took the basketball world by storm with his jaw-dropping offensive explosion against Paul George and Co. For Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green, however, he sees one downside to Curry’s greatness. According...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Golden State Warriors#Tune Squad
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley reacts to Steph Curry torching former team Clippers

Patrick Beverley seems to think that his old team could have used him during their season opener on Wednesday. The LA Clippers, who traded Beverley this past summer, got absolutely lit up by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. The former MVP Curry blew up for 25 points in just the first quarter alone, hitting all nine of his field goal attempts and all five of his threes.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thespun.com

NBA World Reacts To Steph Curry’s 1st Quarter Performance

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry just put on a show in the first quarter tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers. Two nights after helping take down one LA team, Curry is doing his best to beat the other one. In the first 12 minutes of action, the sharpshooting guard accounted for 25 points on 9-of-9 shooting.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Steph Curry has a new backup Splash Bro on Warriors

San Francisco, CA – The Golden State Warriors are still without All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson. Stephen Curry has played without his fellow Splash Brother since the 2019 NBA Finals. Curry doesn’t have Thompson back but has found his new backup Splash Brother. It’s the third-year guard Jordan Poole. In...
NBA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

95K+
Followers
11K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy