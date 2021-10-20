It Wasn't Me: Kid Cudi Denies Spilling Drink That Caused Steph Curry's Fall

Photo: Getty Images

Kid Cudi wants it to be known that he's innocent.

During opening night at the Staples Center on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Golden State Warriors in front of a star studded crowd. Stars like Adele , Lil Wayne and Floyd Mayweather were in attendance, as well as Kid Cudi , who sat front row while donning a 'Tune Squad' uniform from Space Jam: A New Legacy starring LeBron James.

Things got intense on the court when Warrior Steph Curry came down from making a shot, and slipped on the sidelines, right in front of Cudi and Mayweather. Viewers speculated that a fan had spilled a drink on the court, causing Curry's fall. Fans took to Twitter with their speculations that due to proximity, the Kids See Ghosts rapper was responsible for the incident. One Twitter user wrote:

"Kid Cudi almost being responsible for a Steph Curry broken ankle is not what I was expecting when I woke up today."

Cudi took to the app to defend himself, chiming in:

"That was NOT me! Hahah"

Fortunately, Steph Curry walked away from the fall with no injuries, besides a minor scar on his knee. Ultimately, he and the Golden State Warriors defeated LeBron James and the Lakers. The minor incident comes on the hills of Cudi making headlines for responding to less than favorable reviews of his album catalogue. He shared in a tweet:

"I think when I was younger I thought it would hurt my career. Like the fans would listen to the reviews and not give the music a chance. Then, I realized over the years after I survived each era and made album after album, that nothing anyone could ever say would stop my light."

Aside from kicking courtside at basketball games and front row at fashion shows, Cudi has also been working on music. Earlier this month, the rapper's untitled song with Jay-Z was featured in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix film The Harder They Fall .

Catch the Jay-Z produced film when it hits theaters on October 22nd and Netflix on November 3rd.