With Google jumping on the mobile chipset bandwagon and OPPO reportedly following closely, Qualcomm is probably feeling some heat as new challengers try to infringe on its territory. Of course, the tech company has already been unseated for a few consecutive quarters by MediaTek, and the latter might be poised to make its biggest attempt yet. Early information about its upcoming Dimensity 2000 5G processor is starting to sound promising and, at the very least, could give the Snapdragon 888 some stiff competition next year.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO