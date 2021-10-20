Preparing for motherhood, bouncing back after delivery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Coffee is something many drink every morning, maybe even throughout the day. Fitness pro coach Chris Lane joined Sarah and Taylor on Studio 3 to discuss how the world’s favorite caffeinated beverage can impact your weight loss goals depending on how you take your coffee.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Nurses Association released the results of a statewide survey Friday morning addressing the nursing shortage and recommendations on how to alleviate the issue. “Staffing really is at a critical point right now,” said Kristin Pickerell, with Kentucky Organization of Nurse Leaders. “At most all...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s that time of year as people are shopping for Halloween, then Thanksgiving and Christmas. But this year, party supply stores are having trouble getting all the costumes and decorations this year thanks to shipping delays. Tristen Wise went with his sister to pick out her...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Over the past year and a half, the pandemic has made people appreciate the comforts of home even more. Throughout that time, many people have taken on DIY home improvement projects to make spaces even more comfortable.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The literary classic takes musical form when “Little Women” hits the Clay Center stage this month!. The timeless tale of the March Sisters comes to life as the Charleston Light Opera Guild returns to indoor live theatre. The Charleston Light Opera Guild and the Clay Center...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly half of Americans will spend more money this year on holiday plans to make up for last year, according to a recent survey, from buy now, pay over time solution Affirm. Founder of Fiscal Femme, Ashley Feinstein, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share tips...
Comments / 0