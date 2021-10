Take care of yourself. It is such a magical thing to witness the joy that others experience simply from starting to put themselves first. I work with some very successful women who are leaders in their careers. They are also mothers and wives. They come to me completely disconnected from food and their bodies. They have put everything before their own self-care. Sometimes our initial work is simply for them to begin setting boundaries around their responsibilities so that they can find time to self-care. Then once they conquer this they start recognizing how this self-care makes them feel and makes them better at everything they do. They feel more joy in all aspects of their lives. This is even more important during times of stress.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO