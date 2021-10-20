CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fernando Alvarez of JAG Insurance Group: “Discipline”

By Edward Sylvan
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscipline- It’s important to find a routine and be consistent. When you are in sports, you have team practices, training, etc. Find your version of that in business. Discipline instills confidence and confidence breeds success. As a part of our series about the work ethic lessons we can learn...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Leadership Edge with top athlete personal trainer Gunnar Peterson and Pulmonologist Dr. Rutland

For the Leadership Edge, I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing Gunnar Peterson and Dr. Rutland. Gunnar Peterson is a Beverly Hills-based personal trainer to a wide range of celebrities and professional athletes. Gunnar is the former Los Angeles Lakers’ Director of Strength and Endurance. He is widely recognized for his expertise in functional training and his commitment to developing and implementing innovative fitness techniques. With over 28 years in the fitness industry, Gunnar’s dynamic approach, boundless energy, and sense of humor only add to the effectiveness of the experience his clients enjoy. With a client list as diverse as his training methods, Gunnar emphasizes strength training modalities that can be transferred from the gym to daily life and from training camp to championship game. He has worked with athletes from the NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB, USTA, professional boxing (male AND female!), and various NCAA sports. Many film and television celebrities have also sought Gunnar’s guidance in preparing for roles and have stayed on to become year-round clients, making him a cornerstone of their fitness regiment. Gunnar is certified by the National Strength and Conditioning Association and is a graduate of Duke University.
NFL
Thrive Global

Royce King: “Price right”

Price right. Many coaches, including me when I started, want to help. They price their offers low, burn out, and aren’t taken seriously because they are priced low. The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

US Startups Increase 95% in 2020: 3 Tips for Entrepreneurial Success

Startups? Well, a lot of people are leaving their jobs: 4.3 million in August, 3% of the workforce. “The Great Resignation.” There is much debate on why people don’t want the jobs they used to have, but here’s what I am seeing. Think of it this way: Why did Beethoven...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jag#Insurance#Jag Insurance Group#The Chicago White Sox
Thrive Global

Russell Benaroya: “Establish and live your principles ”

Establish and live your principles — We often get burned out because we allow ourselves to become subject to other people’s demands on our lives. But it’s in our control to dictate how we behave and who we want to work with. The problem is that we are scared that our principles might backfire (they rarely do). I had a business partner who I knew was not compatible with my style of leadership, but I figured we would work it out over time. Did we? Absolutely not. It was a disaster. Could I have saved myself from a few years of pain? Absolutely.
SMALL BUSINESS
SmartAsset

Pandemic Offers This Silver Lining For Retirement Savers

From doctors visits to business meetings, the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted so many of our everyday interactions from in person to online. One silver lining of this dramatic change has been increased engagement when it comes to people learning about … Continue reading → The post Pandemic Offers This Silver Lining For Retirement Savers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrive Global

Tara Lilien: “Find the balance”

Find the balance — Get exercise and sleep, practice mindfulness, or start a new hobby. These are all outcomes that can help you find balance in your life and avoid further burnout. At our company, we give employees “gone fishing” time each week to take time out of the business day to care for themselves. One employee shared during a recent team meeting that she takes daily walks during this time, which inspired me and a few others to do the same.
YOGA
Thrive Global

Thanh Nguyen of OpenComp: “Skills-based employment and training will gain value”

Skills-based employment and training will gain value. The idea of fixed roles is changing. If you can better understand your current talent and their potential, you can assign employees to new jobs as needed or upskill employees to fit a new need. This helps best utilize your current workforce and keep employees engaged more deeply over time, while also hiring to fill those gaps you can’t bridge on your own.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
Thrive Global

Nathan Christensen of Mineral: “Finding new ways to measure employee contributions”

Finding new ways to measure employee contributions. Historically, employers have measured employee value through activities they could observe and verify first-hand, such as the number of “widgets” employees produced or hours they spent in the office. But in a world in which more work is being done virtually and asynchronously, and is more focused on creative or knowledge-based work that can’t be replicated through AI, employers will need to reimagine how they measure employee contribution. In most cases, this means defining the outcomes employees are responsible for producing, and finding ways to measure progress to those outcomes, rather than simply the activities or hours invested. Though it will be a challenge for many, it will ultimately better align employers’ and employees’ interests, and pave the way to more autonomy, creativity, and ownership for employees.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

Mark C. Perna of TFS Results: “Focus makes the difference”

Focus makes the difference. I often tell a story from my childhood when I was climbing high in a tree and I heard the branch I was standing on give a deep, ominous creak. I knew it was about to break and send me hurtling about 30 feet to the ground; it was a terrifying moment. And in that moment I did three things: I focused, I planned, and I took action. The terror of that branch-creak moment gave me a laser focus on the problem, so I could then make a plan and act on it to (quite literally) save my life. I have never lost my appreciation for those unpleasant but necessary branch-creak moments in life, when something happens that shakes our security and imparts that heightened focus. Focus is the catalyst to achieve truly great things.
JOHN F KENNEDY
Sportico

Cleveland Guardians Sue Cleveland Guardians for Rights to Team Name

Two sports franchises sharing the same name isn’t unprecedented. Just ask the New York Giants and the San Francisco Giants, the Los Angeles Kings and the Sacramento Kings, the New York Jets and the Winnipeg Jets or the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Cardinals. But two in the same city? That might be pushing it too far. At least that’s what the Cleveland Guardians, a flat-track roller derby team, argue in a federal complaint, filed on Wednesday in Ohio. The Guardians are suing the Cleveland Indians, which intend to switch their name at the conclusion of the 2021 baseball season, for trademark...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrive Global

Dr. Peter Kozlowski: “Don’t hold feelings in”

Don’t hold feelings in. Don’t be afraid to tell someone you are sad, upset, disappointed, happy, etc. A lot of times we assume that people know what’s going on in our heads, but they don’t, so it can be helpful to share. Often when we refer to wellness, we assume...
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Cameron Forni on Tips for Handling the Uncertainty of Entrepreneurship

People talk about everything that an entrepreneur needs to master to succeed. However, they never talk about how entrepreneurs must learn to thrive in uncertainty. The simple truth is that uncertainty and risk will become standard for an entrepreneur, which is part of the business. Unfortunately, our brains don’t like...
ECONOMY
FitnessVolt.com

2021 San Antonio Classic Pro Results

Isabelle Pereira Nunes wins Wellness at the San Antonio Classic 2021. The event took place on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas, and was a 2022 Mr. Olympia qualifier. New Wellness Division. In 2019, it was announced that the Wellness division would be coming to the IFBB Pro...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Sportico

Rugby Attracting Private Equity Investors Including Lasry, Cifu

More than most pro sports, rugby depends heavily on gate receipts to thrive. So COVID-19’s toll on the sport has been particularly acute. With many teams now going on 500-plus days with attendance restrictions in place, the pandemic created a host of distressed investment opportunities. But as the dust begins to settle, it is apparent the hardship has also been the catalyst needed to further professionalize a game that still lags economically behind less popular sports. As a result, venture capital-like investment opportunities (i.e. low risk, high reward) within rugby have emerged for sports and entertainment-focused private equity investors. Sharks...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy