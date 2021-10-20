Fernando Alvarez of JAG Insurance Group: “Discipline”

For the Leadership Edge, I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing Gunnar Peterson and Dr. Rutland. Gunnar Peterson is a Beverly Hills-based personal trainer to a wide range of celebrities and professional athletes. Gunnar is the former Los Angeles Lakers’ Director of Strength and Endurance. He is widely recognized for his expertise in functional training and his commitment to developing and implementing innovative fitness techniques. With over 28 years in the fitness industry, Gunnar’s dynamic approach, boundless energy, and sense of humor only add to the effectiveness of the experience his clients enjoy. With a client list as diverse as his training methods, Gunnar emphasizes strength training modalities that can be transferred from the gym to daily life and from training camp to championship game. He has worked with athletes from the NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB, USTA, professional boxing (male AND female!), and various NCAA sports. Many film and television celebrities have also sought Gunnar’s guidance in preparing for roles and have stayed on to become year-round clients, making him a cornerstone of their fitness regiment. Gunnar is certified by the National Strength and Conditioning Association and is a graduate of Duke University.

