Mental Health

Feeling anxious? This Can Help.

By Katherine Sellery
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember your child as a baby? When they accidentally hit their head on the side of the crib or get startled awake by a loud noise? Seconds tick by slowly as you wait for the sound of that gulp for air — usually followed by a piercing cry. Breathing:...

thriveglobal.com

Related
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

3 Weird Symptoms That Suggest You Have Anxiety

Anxiety expresses itself in a variety of ways. Here are some symptoms you might be surprised to learn are indicators. Anxiety is extremely common. Although we’ve all experienced it in one form or another, it’s a condition that can express itself in a variety of ways, from overt forms, like getting nervous before a job interview, to more hidden ones, like losing your appetite when faced with a stressful situation. This at times makes it difficult to recognize.
MENTAL HEALTH
Pitt News

Opinion | 10 tiny things to help depression feel not so terrible

Depression is a leading cause of disability worldwide. About 280 million people worldwide suffer from depression, and many more remain undiagnosed. Depression can be one of the hardest illnesses to manage and function with, and treating it can be even harder. Often, when one searches how to treat depression, they’re met with articles suggesting the same advice — therapy, medication, consistent exercise, hApPy tHOuGhTs.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Feeling Tired? These Supplements Can Help You, Experts Say

Let's face it, sometimes life can be exhausting. By the time you work a full day, take care of the family, find time for a workout, and cook something for dinner, it's about time to head to sleep and do it all over again! It's no wonder that so many of us are feeling tired throughout the day.
HEALTH
#Yale#The Yale News
Fast Company

6 ways to deal with an anxious brain

There’s a deadline looming, and instead of being fueled by the time crunch as usual, I’m staring at a blank Google Doc. I can’t formulate the words for a topic I was excited about just a few days prior. My chest hurts, and all I can think about is changing all 231 of my passwords because if I don’t, something bad will happen.
MENTAL HEALTH
healthing.ca

Feeling anxious or depressed? Good luck getting care

The pandemic has meant that many people had to choose between mental health care and paying rent, says Canadian Mental Health Association director. Courtney Crosby is used to advocating for her family when it comes to mental health, but it wasn’t until the pandemic that she experienced a mental health crisis of her own. A couple months into lockdown Crosby says prior trauma resurfaced which eventually led her to an emergency room. She describes the experience as terrible, and says she was turned away and told to come back the next day because of a staff shortage.
MENTAL HEALTH
ksal.com

Book to Help Kids Express Feelings

Talking about how something can make you scared or feel mad is not always easy. “The Feelings Umbrella” A Teaching Guide About Feelings, a new book written by a Salina woman is aimed at helping children express their feelings in a healthy way. LaNay Meier is a retired Registered Nurse...
SALINA, KS
The Independent

The work habits that could be hurting your mental health - and how to manage them

After more than 18 months of enforced homeworking during the pandemic, the lines between our professional lives and our personal lives have blurred.Many of us have work laptops on our dining tables, work emails arriving on our mobiles at all times of the day, and evenings and weekends that look suspiciously like work days.“It’s important to re-establish the division,” says Niels Eék,  psychologist and co-founder of mental health platform Remente (remente.com) as millions head back to the office.In any job, there will be times when working longer hours is necessary, but a consistent, long-standing lack of boundaries around what you...
MENTAL HEALTH
Augusta Free Press

A focus on the present may help single mothers feel more ‘in control’

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. When facing high demands from family life, working single mothers who have a present-time mindset — in contrast to the tendency to focus on the past or future — may feel more “in control” of their leisure time, according to a new study headed by Virginia Tech researchers.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Thrive Global

How to Help Children Cope with Anxiety

Imagine you are on an airplane and suddenly the seatbelt light goes on. The pilot’s voice tells you to prepare for turbulence up ahead. In one moment, your heart starts pumping faster, your stomach drops, and you’re breathing rapidly. These are the physical and emotional symptoms of anxiety. Children, as...
KIDS
Thrive Global

Start the Day With a Thought Download

Starting the day with a cluttered mind is a sure path to frustration and overwhelm. Instead, borrow a habit from some of the world’s most successful professionals. Clear your mind with a daily thought download:. Grab a pen and paper in the morning. Then, simply write down what you’re thinking.
MENTAL HEALTH
Tidewater News

How Depression and Anxiety Affect Your Physical Health

“Depression diminishes a person’s capacity to analyze and respond rationally to stress,” Dr. Spiegel stated. “They end up on a vicious cycle with limited capacity to get out of a negative mental state.”. Potentially making issues worse, undue anxiousness and despair usually coexist, leaving folks susceptible to a panoply of...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Anxiety and Seizures: What’s the Link?

Can anxiety cause seizures? Possibly, in some cases. And seizures may lead to anxiety too. We’ll explore why and what you can do to manage both. Anxiety is a human response to stress, anticipation, or trauma. For some people, anxiety becomes overwhelming and disruptive in everyday life. Anxiety disorders are...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Dr. Peter Kozlowski: “Don’t hold feelings in”

Don’t hold feelings in. Don’t be afraid to tell someone you are sad, upset, disappointed, happy, etc. A lot of times we assume that people know what’s going on in our heads, but they don’t, so it can be helpful to share. Often when we refer to wellness, we assume...
HEALTH
963xke.com

Feel Like You Sweat Too Much? Here are Tricks That Could Help

Like, someone who sweats too much. Not the warm, wool thing. You’re definitely not the only one . . . and you don’t have to keep on suffering in your personal moistness factory. Here are four things you can do if you sweat way more than you’d like . ....
HEALTH
alternativemedicine.com

Can a Chiropractor Help with Back Pain?

Short answer: Yes! This article explains precisely how a chiropractor can help you manage back pain. Back pain is a very common condition. Nearly everyone suffers from back pain at some point in their lives, whether it was caused by sitting too long, overdoing it while exercising, suffering an injury, or even something as simple as having a poor sleeping posture. But only because it is a common condition doesn’t mean that you should ignore back pain and not seek help just because “everybody has it.”
FITNESS

