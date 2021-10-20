CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jaida Aneese: “I wish someone told me not to be shy when singing in the studio and to try anything vocally”

By Edward Sylvan
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wish someone told me not to be shy when singing in the studio and to try anything vocally. It’s all about trial and error. Early on in my recording days, I was super nervous and stayed in my little box for whatever reasons. As time went on I learned nobody...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Mona Loring: “I wish someone had told me to trust my gut and follow my intuition”

I wish someone had told me to trust my gut and follow my intuition. There have been many campaigns and clients where my gut has given me warnings or red flags, and unfortunately, I ignored my feelings. A successful campaign oftentimes is defined by the client and their team members. If you are working with a client who is mindful, trusting and communicative, you will almost always see incredible results. I wish I had the confidence to trust myself when it came to knowing my worth and putting my foot down on some campaigns.
CELEBRITIES
Thrive Global

Wallis Schriver, WALLIS: “I wish someone told me how much work goes into putting out music”

I wish someone told me how much work goes into putting out music. Being a musician is not as simple as just being a musician (laughs). It has to be run like a business, and since my dad and I are working on this together, and I have not signed to a label, we’ve had to form a team to figure out how to navigate all of the behind the scenes work required to put out music.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him

Nevaeh Jolie, a rising R&B singer best known for the song "Screwed Up" with A Boogie wit da Hoodie, has officially come out as a transgender man. Nevaeh told fans on Tuesday following National Coming Out Day, announcing that he will be using he/him pronouns from now on. "It’s National...
MUSIC
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Janet Jackson And Q-Tip's Relationship

Music icon Janet Jackson and rapper Q-Tip go way back. The pair first worked alongside one another in the early 1990s when starring in the hit movie "Poetic Justice," in which Jackson played the main role of Justice while Q-Tip was cast as Markell. The 1993 romantic drama film proved to be a success, as went to No. 1 at the box office on its release date, according to The Los Angeles Times. And this wasn't the only time Jackson and Q-Tip made magic together during the decade. Three years later, the duo teamed up once again to record the 1997 hit single "Got Til It's Gone" for Jackson's legendary album, "The Velvet Rope," and it quickly climbed the Billboard charts.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Business#Mental Health Disorders#In The Studio#Music Stars#H E R Chris Brown#Tiktok
Essence

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead At 22: “She Will Be Missed And Never Forgotten”

The singer was best known for her songs “Feelings” and “Inside.”. We are sad to report that R&B singer Emani 22 has died at the age of 22. She passed away on Monday, October 18 after succumbing to injuries due to a “tragic accident” that occurred on the morning of October 16, according to her manager, Fred Green. She was best known for her tracks “Feelings” and “Inside” featuring Trippie Redd.
MUSIC
kiss951.com

Hooters Backtracks After Super Short-Shorts Outrage

Hooters is backtracking on their recently announced new uniform policy, after complaints were made by their female staff members about extremely revealing bikini bottoms that were going to become part of the required uniform. The company now says it is reversing its recent mandate, permitting their staff to choose between...
BUSINESS
HOT 97

Boosie Responds To Lil Nas X’s Dad After X’s Dad Told Boosie, ‘How The Hell You A Gangsta’

X’s dad defended his son after Boosie made negative comments, telling the “Old Town Road” rapper to kill himself and more. Nas X brushed it off, but not his pops. As reported on Hot New Hip Hop, X’s dad, Robert Stafford, said, “How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids man sit your old man looking ass down. The game has past you. We real Bankhead over here. Not like the guy who claims it.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Princess Beatrice Finally Announces Her Baby’s Name (& It’s a Tribute to the Queen)

It’s been almost two weeks since we learned that Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child together. And after waiting for what feels like an eternity, the couple finally announced their daughter’s name: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo...
WORLD
Syracuse.com

Rapper Pooh Shiesty faces life in prison; ‘Chopped Junior’ winner dies at 17; more: Buzz

Rolling Stone reports Pooh Shiesty is facing life in prison for his role in an armed robbery in Florida. The “Back in Blood” rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, is accused of shooting a man in the buttocks during a October 2020 hotel encounter that included a rented McLaren, drugs and high-end sneakers. When Williams fled the scene with two others, a Louis Vuitton bag stuffed with $40,912 in cash fell out of the driver’s seat of the McLaren; investigators say the serial numbers on one of the recovered bills matched a $100 bill flashed on Williams’ Instagram account days before the robbery. In a separate incident, Williams, 21, is also accused of pulling a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and waving it around the King of Diamonds club in Miami last May, allegedly firing a shot that hit a security guard in the ankle. A trial for a four-count federal indictment is scheduled to begin Oct. 25.
CELEBRITIES
rnbcincy.com

Chloe Bailey ‘Upgrades Us’ With Latest Social Media Pics

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Every couple of days one of the Bailey sisters trends on social media simply for being fine and we’re always here for it! Today is Chloe’s turn as the eldest of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle dropped some new heat on Instagram that has us all swooning!
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Surprise Officiates Same-Sex Wedding - With A Cosby Kid

A very pregnant Cardi B tackled same-sex weddings in the latest episode of her Facebook Messenger series, Cardi Tries. In the episode, which aired on Friday (October 8), the multi-platinum rapper joined former Cosby kid, Raven-Symoné, at the California ceremony just in time for National Coming Out Day. A clip making the rounds finds Cardi B surprising the wedding attendees and one of the brides, who immediately screams the moment she see her. (The other bride was clearly behind the gesture.)
RELATIONSHIPS
blackchronicle.com

Marjorie Harvey Slays All Day Right From Her Home

Forget fashion goals, Marjorie Harvey is life goals! The wife and mother regularly gives us updates on her lavish lifestyle via Instagram and we’re always here for it! From her luxurious vacations to her stunning outfits, and we absolutely can’t get enough of her amazing life AND killer sense of style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante Broadus

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg officially turned 50 years old, and one day later, it appears that the prolific West Coast legend still has plenty to celebrate. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, Snoop took a moment to honor his wife, high school sweetheart, and business partner: Shante Broadus. As...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy