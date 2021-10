Certain beautiful art forms, magically captures your attention. However, an inspiration comes from a song. What is it about this song, which gives a vibe of a shift happening? In hearing the song, “Mengedegnaw Iebe,” the quick syncopation, and repetitious cycling of a group of notes, gives me the pictorial essence of a shift happening. Change is happening, and it is happening quicker than what we are expecting it to be. There is no question about it. What makes it so beautiful is how smooth the channeling of these notes feel. It imitates the rotation in the Earth’s soul is taking place.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO