I knew this by authority long before I started, do not for a moment imagine that because the book you write is engaging and beautifully written that anyone will buy and read it. The preponderance (though by no means all!) books that sell well are mediocre in their quality of composition and many are outright crummy. Conversely, do not assume for a moment that because your book barely sells that it is no good (though of course, that may well be true!) Especially a writer of my type, whose aim is to salvage shards of those whom and that which he has experienced from vanishing utterly into the looming dark, writes for that alone.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO