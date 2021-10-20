Brian Day of Fuze: “Trust yourself and your stakeholders”

Begin with the end in mind. This one’s worth repeating. Patents can become a ‘nice to have’ and, ultimately, a sunk cost with no prospect of monetization. Before I undertake any new project, we do our homework. We ask, primarily, ‘will these intangible asset opportunities (i.e., patents) provide more than just an abstract value to the client?’ The last thing you want to do is make money while your clients are losing money. We’ve had to let go of good patents (release from maintenance fees), because I didn’t see that they were adding value to the business even though they still wanted to keep spending money to keep their patents alive. This is not easy for any business to do primarily for one reason: the escalation of commitment fallacy!

