Many of us define ourselves by our names, roles, responsibilities, upbringing, occupation, religion…the list can look something like this: I’m a woman. I’m a sister. I’m a mom. I’m a wife. I’m divorced. I’m Asian. I’m a college graduate. I’m an entrepreneur. I’m a Christian. I’m a New Yorker. I’m a Democrat…But are these descriptions really who You are? No, they aren’t. These are merely labels that help to identify you to the rest of the world. They’re like your driver’s license or your social security number. They are ways for other peopled to discern your body from someone else’s body or classify your body with other bodies. But they are not You.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO