Tempers were flaring during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, although it wasn’t between the two teams. Towards the end of the second quarter with the Lakers in a stretch of poor play, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard got into a scuffle on the bench. Both players downplayed the incident after the game despite shoving each other, and it seems like they are ready to move forward and be better in the future.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO