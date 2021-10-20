CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday, October 20 afternoon weather

KDRV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday, October 20 morning weather. Showers...

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Severe weather possible tonight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A line of strong to severe storms will move through the panhandle tonight. The storms will bring a threat of damaging wind, 1-2″ of rain, and an isolated chance of tornadoes. The timing of the storms will primarily be between midnight and 6am. Winds will pick up tonight out of the SE at 5-15 mph and then increase to 15-20+ mph and shift from the SE to SW by morning. Most of the day Thursday will bring periods of sun and clouds w/highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few spotty showers & storms can not be ruled out.
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRMS Radio

KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Wednesday October 27th

Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Wednesday October 27th. For today: Daytime highs approaching 65 under cloudy skies with a chance for scattered storms late. Winds out of the southeast 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. For tonight: Overcast with scattered rain showers likely. Low...
ENVIRONMENT
buckrail.com

Jackson Hole Weather Wednesday October 27, 2021

The Tetons above 8,000 feet picked up an additional 2-6 inches of snow on Tuesday with the highest amounts favoring Grand Targhee and Grand Teton National Park. The valley saw some snow showers with spotty light accumulations on Tuesday evening as well. Wednesday – Wednesday Night. We will remain in...
JACKSON, WY
MyStateline.com

Dry Wednesday, Showers Increase in Coverage into Thursday Afternoon

Tuesday to me was a perfect 10 out of 10. We were treated to plenty of beautiful sunshine, with afternoon highs landing in the mid to upper 50s. With an area of high pressure sitting overhead, skies we’re clear enough overnight to allow lows to fall into the 30s early Wednesday morning. With that being said, grab your jacket/sweatshirt and brew up a hot cup of coffee before stepping out this morning.
ENVIRONMENT
WLFI.com

October 27, Wednesday Morning Weather Forecast Update

(WLFI) - Good Wednesday morning! It sure is cold out there with temperatures dipping down in the lower 30s region-wide. Areas of frost are likely so give yourself some extra time and get that ice scraper out!. (Preliminary low temperatures this morning in the above image ranged from 31-35 degrees)
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: October 27th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: Strong winds continue. Blowing dust possible. Much cooler! High of 68°. Winds NW 25-35 MPH. Tonight:. Winds quiet down a bit overnight. Low of 42°. Winds NW 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow: Another windy and clear day, though...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: October 27th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update. Tonight: Blustery and clear. Low of 41°. Winds NW 15-20 MPH, Gusts ~30 MPH. Tomorrow: Breezy and cool. High of 68°. Winds NNW 25-30 MPH, Gusts ~40 MPH. Breezy conditions will last through the evening and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KTRE

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Once storms make their way out of East Texas this midday, sunny to partly cloudy skies will be with us for the afternoon. Today you can expect afternoon temperatures in the 70s, but thanks to the cold front that drove these storms, tomorrow we’ll see highs in the upper 60s. Tomorrow still looks to be a VERY windy day, with sustained winds up to or greater than 20 MPH, with gusts up to 40 MPH.
TYLER, TX
WTOK-TV

Threatening weather expected this afternoon & evening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A strong cold front will cross our area overnight. Ahead of it, active weather is expected as showers and storms become more abundant by late afternoon lasting through around midnight. There’s a low risk for severe storms during this time frame, and the main threat will be for damaging winds. However, all forms of severe weather can’t be ruled out...including a possible tornado.
MERIDIAN, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Severe weather for headed JDC this afternoon

According to JDC Emergency Management Director Jocelyn Ragsdale, severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening as a strong storm system moves through the area. Damaging winds, hail and. tornadoes will be possible especially along the Highway 84 corridor.
ENVIRONMENT
KLST/KSAN

KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Wednesday, October 27 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Gusty conditions are left behind a passing cold front last night that gave us some storms across the area. Winds will be reduced tonight but will pick back up tomorrow. Sunny skies are expected to come in the forecast with temperatures in the 70s for tomorrow. A a high pressure builds in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KRQE News 13

High winds stick around Wednesday afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high winds are no joke once again this afternoon as this time they’re ushering in cooler, dry air from the northwest. We’re seeing sustained winds around 20-30 mph with gusts in the 30-40 mph range. So Wednesday will be a touch calmer than Tuesday. But we’re looking at November weather this afternoon as temperatures all across the state will be around 10-15 degrees below average. Highs will struggle in the lower 60s for the Rio Grande Valley and only in the middle 50s for Santa Fe and Las Vegas. It’ll be calmer, clear, and cold overnight.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy