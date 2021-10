This weekend, as Pitt’s football program hosts Clemson in its biggest game of the year, the basketball program will be welcoming several recruits for unofficial visits. Earlier in the week. senior wing Fray Nguimbi confirmed to Pittsburgh Sports Now that he would be in attendance on a visit on Saturday. In addition to Nguimbi, according to Houston Wilson of Rivals, Darren Harris will be on campus as well.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO