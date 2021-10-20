Students of the Month at East

Seadrift School’s Pirates of the Week for the Week of Sept. 20, through Sept. 24, are as follows:. Pre-Kindergarten - Izabella Ureste, Mateo Vallejo. Kindergarten - Peyton Blevins, Dillon Tovar. First grade - Falen Rivera, Dante Calzada. Second grade - Violet Henson, Aaron Hartman. Third grade - Brooklyn Gregory, Brady...
Floresville High School October students of the month Dareion Murphy and Lorie Stark. The Floresville High School October students of the month are Lorie Stark and Dareion Murphy. Lorie is the 17-year-old daughter of Kathleen and Steve Stark. She is in the top 10 percent of her class with an...
Spencer Browning was recognized on Oct. 6 as the Rotary Club of Clemmons Student of the Month for September. In nominating Browning, West Forsyth High School stated the following:. Spencer Browning was selected because of his character, kindness, approachability and maturity. Theatre teacher perspective: All around wonderful human being that...
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School Students of the Month for October are:. Kaden shows up every day with a great attitude and puts forth solid effort in the games we play and the workouts we do. He is always willing to help somebody else out when they are struggling and always has a positive attitude during class. Keep it up Kaden, and thank you.
MIDLAND, Texas — Students at Milam Elementary in Midland celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month. The Kids showed off what they learned about Hispanic art, music, games and culture. They even showcased their dances moves in costumes that represented the countries they had learned about. "I think it opens up a window...
With cars in the front of the school and buses in the back, East Hardin Middle School students made that long-waited step Monday into the brand new, $24 million school building for classes. For more than a year, the construction project’s completion was delayed due to issues with supplies and...
East Elementary students that go above and beyond or excel in an area receive a “Positive Office Referral.” Students are recognized over the intercom school system and receive treats. From left, are Silas Bertrand, a second grader, and Principal Gina LaGrange. (Submitted photos)
DOWAGIAC – Six local standout students have been selected for recognition by teachers and faculty for their outstanding performance in school this September. Nominated by teachers and faculty from their respective schools in the Dowagiac Union School District, Mya Vazquez, Calley Ruff, Ella Richter, Tessa Miltroka, Dylan Thomas and Nayeli Perez received certificates and t-shirts with their names on them for their achievements and attitudes in the classroom.
Katie Leidenfrost and Lance Otremba have been named as the first Pierz Students of the Month for the 2021-2022 school year. They were chosen by the faculty committee at Pierz Healy High School, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities. Leidenfrost is the daughter of...
Henderson, NV (KSNV) — Kindergarten students at Henderson International School celebrated Arts and Humanities Month by learning about the world-famous artist Claude Monet's "Water Lillies" series. Monet's infamous series began in 1896 with the artist's first painting in "The Japanese Bridge.” Over the course of 66 years, Monet completed 250-oil...
Elysian Fields ISD has announced its October Students of the Month. The Elementary Students of the month are Lainey Parchman and Devon Sneed. The Middle School Students of the month are Morgan Lanclos and Heath Bailey. The High School Students of the month are Keely Goelden and Drew Simms.
Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced the names of Farmington and St. Paul Lutheran High School’s Students of the Month for October. Farmington High School’s Student of the Month is Trista Hampton, the daughter of Deanna and Rob Hampton. She has been involved in many organizations. Trista became a member...
ROME TOWNSHIP — Typically, Abbie Pannell works as principal for Fairland East Elementary School, but on Wednesday, she was serving in the assistant principal position. That was because Lacey Ballard, of the second grade, had taken over the job as school’s principal. An auction took place in the district on...
Julia is a busy athlete, involved in volleyball, hockey, softball, and cheerleading. She is also in band and pep band and the school musical productions. Julia is a member of the YES! Team, Student Council and Minnesota Honor Society—serving as Historian for Student Council and MHS. Julia volunteers as a Mass Server and sings in church choir. Julia woks as a babysitter, lifeguard and swimming instructor.
LABARGE – The Sublette County School District No. 9 Board of Trustees honored three Students of the Month at its Oct. 20 meeting. A fourth student, Paityn Moceika, will be recognized at next month’s meeting. Big Piney Elementary fourth-grade teacher Glade Mitchell nominated Tillie Daily as Student of the Month....
VERSAILLES — Capstone Versailles Agriculture Education student Wesley Gehret is the capstone highlight student of the month. Gehret is a senior at Versailles High School and participates in the Agriculture Education Capstone Program. Wesley is the son of Bob and Patty Gehret of Versailles, Ohio. Wesley started working at Gehret...
By Anne Hassler Heidel McPHERSON—The results are in and McPherson High School faculty has selected its student of the month for September: Joey Clark. Clark is a senior at McPherson High School and is active in marching band, pep band and concert band, as well as, STUCO, Scholars Bowl and bowling. He plays […]
