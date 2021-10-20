Kevin Maher: Southend United appoint former player as manager

Arsenal will look to continue their unbeaten run when they host Leeds United in the Carabao Cup tonight. The Gunners have not tasted defeat since August’s 5-0 thrashing to Manchester City, a result which reportedly left Mikel Arteta on the edge after opening the Premier League season with three consecutive defeats. Although there have been further dropped points along the way, Arsenal returned to the top half of the table following an impressive 3-1 win and performance against Aston Villa on Friday and will look to build on that momentum by reaching the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. Leeds remained...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO