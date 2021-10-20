CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Kevin Maher: Southend United appoint former player as manager

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthend United have appointed club legend Kevin Maher as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 44-year-old made 386 league appearances for the Shrimpers between 1998 and 2008. Maher, who has left his role as first team coach at Bristol...

www.bbc.co.uk

