Kevin Maher: Southend United appoint former player as manager

Former Scotland Rangers and Everton manager Walter Smith has died aged 73.Smith led Rangers to 10 top-flight titles, five Scottish Cups and six League Cups as well as to the UEFA Cup final in 2008.Rangers said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our former manager, chairman and club legend, Walter Smith.”It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our former manager, chairman and club legend, Walter Smith.https://t.co/5VJn3JeqbV pic.twitter.com/E2GMYjr8fN— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) October 26, 2021Rangers chairman Douglas Park added on the club’s website: “On behalf of the Rangers board of directors,...
