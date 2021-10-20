CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Japan arrests man who de-pixelated porn using deepfake tech

By Andrew Paul
inputmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Japanese man who made over $96,000 using deepfake technology to un-blur censored porn was arrested earlier this week by authorities in the country on the grounds of breaking both copyright and obscenity laws. According to local police, the individual learned to use...

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Man Who Staged Own Death Using Cobra To Claim $5 Million Insurance Arrested

A man in India was detained Monday for chalking out a bizarre plan to stage his death, using a cobra, and claim $5 million as insurance. The suspect, identified as 54-year-old Prabhakar Waghchaure from the western state of Maharashtra, was also accused of the murder of a destitute man to pass the latter's corpse off as his. The victim was identified as Navnath Aanap, 50, The Indian Express reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Armorer, 24, in charge of firearms on the set of Rust 'once gave an 11-year-old actress a gun without checking it': Described by co-worker as 'green and inexperienced' while working Alec Baldwin's western before fatal accident

The 24-year-old armorer who worked on Rust gave a child actress a gun without checking it on a previous film set, two production sources who worked with her said. The two sources told The Daily Beast that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed had allegedly given an 11-year-old actress a gun without checking it properly while on the set of the Nicholas Cage film, The Old Way.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Willis
News Talk 1490

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant Released On Bail After Delayed Arrest

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Have you ever pulled your car into a random driveway in order to turn around and drive back the other way? Of course, you have. It’s such a normal thing to do that most motorists do it without even having to give it a first thought, let alone a second. But, apparently, it’s the type of mundane, barely noticeable activity that can get you killed. And if your killer is a white man, he might be treated almost like he just barely committed a crime at all.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

United Exec Jake Cefolia, Recently Found Dead in Woods, Was Under Criminal Investigation When He Vanished

Ed note: On Sunday, authorities in Illinois announced they had identified the remains of United Airlines Executive Jake Cefolia, who was reported missing in August 2020. According to a press release issued Sunday, Cefolia's remains were found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Lemont, Ill., about 25 miles outside of Chicago. Though his cause and manner of death are still under investigation, DuPage Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said Cefolia was found hanging by a belt from a tree, adding there were no signs of foul play.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who welcomed TWENTY ONE surrogate babies in just over a year with millionaire husband, 57, insists she's still a 'hands-on mum' despite spending £67,700 on 16 nannies

A Russia woman has welcomed 21 surrogate babies in just over a year with her millionaire husband - and insists she's still a 'hands-on mother' despite spending £67,700 every 12 months on 16 nannies. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who is originally from Moscow, wants a staggering 105 biological children with her...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deepfake#From Japan#Tech#Japanese#Un#Russian
101wkqx.com

A woman found an Amazon folder with thousands of audio recordings…

@my.data.not.yours Reply to @ladyisabellemae #privacy #fyp #foryoupage #amazon #alexa #dataprivacy #bigtech #bigbrother #trending #bigdata #privacyrevolution #update ♬ Spongebob – Dante9k. She requested all of the data that Amazon has for her and this is what she found! When she downloaded the zip files she found audio clips. In it, one...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Japan
Country
Russia
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
globalvoices.org

The Uyghur issue, China’s greatest fear, is looming in Afghanistan

As the Taliban removed ethnic Uyghur militants from the border zone between Afghanistan and China, observers said there could be a revived policy coordination between the new leadership in Kabul and the Communist Party in Beijing. According to a UN report, there are 500 Uyghur militants among the Taliban. If...
POLITICS
CBS Philly

‘They Want Me Dead’: Nearly Dozen Philadelphia Families Fearing For Lives After Cooperating In Criminal Investigations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly a dozen families in Philadelphia say they’re living on the edge and literally dodging bullets because they or a family member have cooperated in criminal investigations. A city councilmember is now collaborating with the sheriff’s department to provide them with a sense of safety. “They want me dead because he witnessed something,” a Philadelphia mother said. This Philadelphia mother says she lives in constant fear for her life and the lives of her children after a family member cooperated with authorities in a police investigation. We are concealing her identity for her protection. “I don’t sleep,” she said. “I probably...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy