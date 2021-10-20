CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How remote work is changing pay in New York’s tech industry

By Ryan Deffenbaugh
Crain's New York Business
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith startups, Wall Street and technology giants racing to scoop...

www.crainsnewyork.com

NY1

What’s next for NYC: The changing streets of New York

With the November general election quickly approaching, the city’s next mayor already has plenty on the to-do list, and that includes addressing the rise in traffic fatalities. Advocates say this summer was the deadliest in terms of traffic crashes in the five boroughs, despite Mayor de Blasio’s Vision Zero initiative. Gersh Kuntzman, the editor-in-chief of StreetsBlog, joined Errol to talk about what the next mayor should be prioritizing to make the city’s streets safer for everyone. He also discussed the increase in bike riding, the debate over electric scooters and the push for more speed cameras. And he talked about breaking “car culture” and the issues surrounding placard abuse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
protocol.com

How to make remote work work

It's your new employee's first day of remote work, but their laptop hasn't shown up yet. Not a good look. This very 2021 persistent problem is part of why Hofy, a remote workplace management tool, recently raised $15.2 million to help companies deploy laptops, chairs, desks and other physical equipment to their remote employees. The idea for Hofy, which is launching out of stealth today, emerged in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic — before lockdowns went into effect in the U.S. and the U.K. Hofy's co-founders, Sami Bouremoum and Michael Ginzo, had a feeling that COVID-19 would have a long-term effect on society.
TECHNOLOGY
Thrive Global

How AI is Changing The World of Work

The world of work is changing, and artificial intelligence (AI) is playing a key role. It’s not just about the robots. AI has already shown us how it can power our cars and manage our home appliances. But what does this mean for businesses? The answer is simple: AI can boost your team’s productivity and well-being, but only if you let it!
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

How to Face and Overcome Global Remote Work Fears

Global remote workers are just as much a part of your team as those in the same city, says Omnipresent. Employers fear they have little to no control over their remote workers when they are halfway around the world. The right EOR provider can support you in employing compliantly wherever you plan to hire. The benefits of working from home include increased productivity, reduced business costs, and a wider talent pool to draw from. The fear of the unknown is the fear of hiring in another country without knowing about local employment laws, salary benchmarking.
ECONOMY
TechRepublic

Remote tech work is on the rise, and companies are hiring faster than ever

There is also greater demand for junior tech talent to offset the effects of the Great Resignation—and companies must rethink their recruiting and hiring strategies, a new report finds. In the midst of the Great Resignation and employees quitting their jobs in droves, not surprisingly, the demand for tech talent...
TECHNOLOGY
101.5 WPDH

Many in New York Must Now Change How They Use Their Phones

A major change to a number of New York area codes, including 845 and 914, is now in effect. How many New Yorkers use their phone will be changed forever. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
CELL PHONES
TechRepublic

The gender pay gap is getting worse in the tech industry, study shows

Will the Great Resignation help push it the other direction? Perhaps. TechRepublic's Karen Roby spoke with Rachel Roumeliotis, VP of content strategy for O'Reilly Media, about the gender wage gap. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation. Karen Roby: We talk a lot about salary gaps, and we've...
EDUCATION
therealdeal.com

Rockefeller’s new industrial equation works out to $57.5M in IE

Rockefeller Group has sold one of its newly built warehouses in the Inland Empire to a venture composed of two New York-based investors and a firm based in Los Angeles. The 333,600-square-foot warehouse in Perris was sold to Blumenfeld Development Group, CH Realty Partners, and Declaration Partners for $57.5 million, records show. The buyers announced the deal last week. Rockefeller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffingtonPost

Should Remote Work Pay Be Based On Location?

For the past 12 years, Brian Hartvigsen has worked remotely from Boise, Idaho. Now an engineering director for the analytics platform ChartHop, he first began working remotely shortly out of college for OpenDNS in 2009. At first, he didn’t realize that where he lived played a factor in his compensation....
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Negotiate Permanent Remote Work

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently announced that 4.3 million Americans, or 2.9% of the entire workforce, quit their jobs in August. Some who still want to quit might change their minds if they can continue to work remotely after the pandemic winds down. Dr. Candace Flippin said many...
ECONOMY
SKIFT

Amazon’s New Remote Work Policy Gives Regional Airlines a Lift

The tech giant’s latest tinkering with office policies will likely chip away further at the legacy carriers' traditional corporate travel volumes. Amazon’s decision to allow corporate employees to work from home may mean diminished business for its large airline partners, experts warn. But as with consultancy PwC’s own permanent move to remote work, it’s likely the tech giant’s corporate travel volumes will be redistributed more than reduced. And that’s good news for regional airlines.
ECONOMY
seattlemet.com

Where Does Amazon's New Remote Work Policy Leave Seattle?

One way to mark the passing of pandemic seasons has been to note the inevitable bump-backs of Amazon and Microsoft’s return-to-office dates. When our two big-tech behemoths announced they were sending their corporate employees home in March of 2020, it put every office employer on notice to do the same. Remote work was only supposed to last a few weeks initially. But as coronavirus case counts lingered, Amazon, for instance, said work from home would last until October of 2020. Then January of 2021. Then June. As vaccines rolled out, the company felt confident enough to reveal that an “office-centric culture” would await them in the fall. Blowback ensued. So it tweaked the policy: By September, the new expectation would be three days a week in office, two remote. Just kidding. The company would shoot for January of 2022 instead.
SEATTLE, WA
TechRepublic

New Deloitte report explains how tech companies have to change to be more ethical

Tech companies have to rethink the software development process and other business practices to make ethics a higher priority. A new report from Deloitte highlights the choice many tech companies are facing when it comes to business ethics. Is it possible to hold onto business as usual, or is it time to make ethics at least as important as profits?
BUSINESS
Baton Rouge Business Report

How Baton Rouge workers are balancing life and remote work

Less than 6% of the U.S. population worked primarily from home at least some of the time prior to the pandemic, which in October 2020 jumped to more than 70% of adults who reported that their work could be done from home, according to Pew Research. But boundary setting in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
nyit.edu

Envisioning New York Tech’s Sustainable Future

The Environmental Protection Agency predicts that extreme weather events will become more frequent and more intense with human-induced climate change. As vital hubs of knowledge and innovation, universities have a responsibility to lead by example and reduce their carbon footprint. This was the sentiment shared at an October 7 town...
OLD WESTBURY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

How to Be a Tourist in New York

NEW YORK CITY, NY

