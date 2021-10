PlayStation Now is adding one of the greatest and most influential games of all time. PlayStation Now may currently be in the shadow of Xbox Game Pass, but over time we expect this to change as it continues to get better and better. Not only does it have way more games than Xbox Game Pass, but it has far more classics and generation-defining titles. On December 7 it will add to this impressive library with Grand Theft Auto III - The Definitive Edition, one-third of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition releasing on November 11.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO