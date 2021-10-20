Disney released the first footage of “Peter Pan & Wendy,” the studio’s upcoming live-action adaptation, exclusively at the D23 Expo on Friday. The film will debut on Disney+ in 2023. The film’s cast, including Ever Anderson as Wendy, Jude Law as Captain Hook and Alyssa Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lily, took the stage for the reveal. “It’s been really amazing to be able to play Wendy,” Anderson said. “Wendy and Peter are equals in this film.” “We got to mine their backstory a little more and try to know their past, when they were friends,” Law added. “It was nice to layer in that...

MOVIES ・ 29 MINUTES AGO