Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Date, Location and More Details
Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96. The monarch was one of the longest-reigning in history, and her mark on the United Kingdom and the world is one unlikely to be matched by any of her descendants. As such, the entire Western world will also want to pay respects to the late Queen. Get all the details on Queen Elizabeth II's funeral—one that will undoubtedly be a global event.
‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Footage Debuts at D23: ‘Wendy and Peter Are Equals’
Disney released the first footage of “Peter Pan & Wendy,” the studio’s upcoming live-action adaptation, exclusively at the D23 Expo on Friday. The film will debut on Disney+ in 2023. The film’s cast, including Ever Anderson as Wendy, Jude Law as Captain Hook and Alyssa Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lily, took the stage for the reveal. “It’s been really amazing to be able to play Wendy,” Anderson said. “Wendy and Peter are equals in this film.” “We got to mine their backstory a little more and try to know their past, when they were friends,” Law added. “It was nice to layer in that...
