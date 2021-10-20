CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IEA's WEO2021: A Misleading Handbook For "COP26"

By Editor's Picks
 9 days ago

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has published its new World Energy Outlook (WEO) which provides an annual analysis of energy demand and supply trends and what they mean for energy security, environmental protection, and economic development. The report is meant to advise government and business decision makers on energy...

resilience.org

The IEA starts believing in energy transition

I think it’s fair to say that the recent Energy Outlook from the International Energy Agency represents a significant moment in the discourse around renewable energy. I’ve pulled this post together from several sources, but let’s start with the the IEA’s Executive Summary, which argues that there’s still a window of opportunity that can keep us to 1.5 degree warming by 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

IEA’s net-zero vision is not a specific forecast: Gibson

The International Energy Agency outlined three scenarios for a cleaner future. Pathways to a net-zero future outlined by the International Energy Agency (IEA) should not be viewed as gospel, shipbroker Gibson said in a weekly report filed October 22. The IEA in its world energy outlook for 2021 outlined various...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Iea#Energy Security#Renewable Energy#Weo2021#World Energy Outlook
power-technology.com

Breaking down the IEA World Energy Outlook, and hopes for COP26

Ahead of COP26, academics from the International Energy Agency (IEA) have outlined their hopes for decarbonising power generation. As part of a week of events stemming from its ‘World Energy Outlook’, agency associates have outlined their hopes as to how the climate conference will change global energy policy. This year’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

IEA's WEO2021 Report Doesn't Stop Upward Price Momentum

Brent crude price surpassed $85 per barrel at a 7-year high despite the bearish IEA World Energy Outlook 2021 published last week. The annual report forecast low oil prices at the end of the decade—at $36 per barrel—amid the carbon net zero future which will reduce oil prices to $36 in 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Saudis express ‘huge concern’ over falling global oil supply capacity

RIYADH (Bloomberg) –Saudi Aramco said oil-output capacity across the world is dropping quickly and companies need to invest more in production. It’s a “huge concern,” Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said in an interview in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital. “The spare capacity is shrinking.”. His comments come with crude prices...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
The Independent

‘Big Oil’s cover-up ends today’: Oil execs testify on climate disinformation before Congress for first time

The chief executives of some of the world’s largest fossil fuel companies are appearing before US Congress to answer questions on accusations that Big Oil has engaged in a decades-long campaign to spread disinformation on the science that their products are driving global heating, and stymie action to tackle the climate crisis.The heads of ExxonMobil, BP America, Chevron and Shell appeared on Thursday morning along with the president of the industry’s lobbying outfit, American Petroleum Institute, and the head of the US Chamber of Commerce.It is the first time that oil company executives will be quizzed under oath. None of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
gcaptain.com

Asia Rushes to Snap Up American Gas to Keep Boilers, Furnaces Lit

Asian liquefied natural gas traders are rushing to secure shipments from the U.S., where prices are among the cheapest in the world, amid a dash to replenish supply before the winter. Firms in China and Japan, the two biggest importers, are seeking to procure LNG specifically from the U.S., and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Promises, power plants and politics: China's position ahead of COP26

Days before the United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow, China has submitted a renewed emissions-cutting plan that failed to include substantial new commitments to drastically reduce carbon output in the near future from the world's biggest polluter. Commitments from China -- the world's biggest polluter -- matter more than any other country's.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techstartups.com

Coal is back from the dead to power the world as renewables fall short, causing skyrocketing electricity prices and increased blackouts

Former US President Benjamin Franklin once said, “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.” That’s the case with government planners and decision-makers responsible for developing and implementing the energy transition plan that moves us away from fossils to cleaner energy. But energy transitions take time. As green...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Australia’s net-zero plan fails to tackle our biggest contribution to climate change: fossil fuel exports

The Morrison government’s eleventh hour commitment to net zero by 2050 is a monumental failure. Critics rightly point out the government’s plan involves no increase to Australia’s 2030 climate target, no new funding or policies and few concrete details of how reductions will be achieved – except a heavy reliance on technological solutions not yet invented. What we do know is not encouraging. The questionable focus on subsidising technologies such as carbon capture and storage seems designed to allow the fossil fuel industry to keep operating for decades to come. There is also no detail on how the promised jobs...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Big Oil clashes with US Democratic lawmakers over climate 'disinformation'

US oil industry executives faced tough questions from congressional Democrats on Thursday over statements on climate science and whether their actions on green energy live up to their marketing campaigns. But Democrats were unable to secure any expressions of regret by oil executives in a free-flowing session titled, "Fueling the Climate Crisis: Exposing Big Oil's Disinformation Campaign to Prevent Climate Action."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb of 87 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 87 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 22. That was a bit less than the average increase of 90 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.548 trillion cubic feet, down 403 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 126 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, December natural gas traded down 25.7 cents, or 4.1%, at $5.941 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.884 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

House Dems say Big Oil pays lip service on climate

Congressional Democrats accused the petroleum industry of paying lip service to climate change Thursday, releasing an analysis that showed little effort by oil majors to advance green policies in Washington. A memo prepared ahead of Thursday's hearing with Big Oil chief executives said the industry -- while professing to support the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon pricing -- has done virtually no lobbying in Washington to enact policies consistent with those goals. "The companies appear to be using their praise of the Paris Agreement and carbon pricing to bolster their own public image while they continue to produce billions of barrels of fossil fuel and invest in new oil and gas extraction -- actions that are making the climate crisis worse," said an eight-page memo from the House Oversight Committee. For example, ExxonMobil reported only one instance of lobbying on the Paris Agreement between 2015 and 2021, while lobbying 74 times against a bill to repeal tax breaks and 36 times on US tax cuts approved in 2017.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

