Ethics body allows Cuomo book deal to stand

By Carly Roman, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New York ethics agency has voted to maintain its approval of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's book deal, despite the body recently approving an investigation into that authorization. On Tuesday, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted 7-2 to undo its 2020 agreement allowing Cuomo to rake in an...

gazette.com

Related
Syracuse.com

JCOPE, get your act together and claw back Cuomo’s book profits (Editorial Board Opinion)

Would somebody please put the Joint Commission on Public Ethics out of its misery, and ours?. New York’s ethics watchdog again showed its toothlessness this week. JCOPE voted 7-2 — one vote short of the necessary eight votes — on a motion to rescind approval of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s $5 million payday from his pandemic memoir, “American Crisis: Lessons in Leadership from the Covid-19 Pandemic.”
SYRACUSE, NY
wmleader.com

Hochul’s ethics chair protects Cuomo’s $5.1 million book deal

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s hand-picked chairman of the embattled Joint Commission on Public Ethics cast the deciding vote Tuesday that blocked action to rescind the agency’s prior approval of disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s controversial $5.1 million COVID-19 book contract. Eight votes of the 14 member JCOPE are needed to pass a...
POLITICS
thelcn.com

JCOPE squashes revoking Cuomo book approval

ALBANY — After spending most of the day in executive session, the state’s embattled ethics watchdog group voted Tuesday against a measure to revoke former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 2020 request to personally publish and profit from his $5.1 million pandemic memoir. At the start of Tuesday’s meeting of the state...
ALBANY, NY
Syracuse.com

NY ethics board fails to revoke Cuomo book approval

Albany, N.Y. — A strong majority of New York ethics commissioners present for a vote on Tuesday favored revoking approval of former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s lucrative book deal. Yet the motion still went down by one vote because so many other commissioners had departed the meeting by the time the vote occurred late Tuesday afternoon.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Attorney General#Jcope
