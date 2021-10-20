CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Lion's Head educator short-listed for million-dollar teaching prize

By Scott Dunn
wiartonecho.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lion’s Head teacher is among the 10 finalists for a $1 million US teaching prize. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Breanna Heels is among more than 8,000 teachers from 121 countries who applied or were nominated for this year’s Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize,...

www.wiartonecho.com

Comments / 0

Related
earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
ANIMALS
CNET

DNA confirms living descendant of Native American warrior chief Sitting Bull

Ernie Lapointe is a Native American author and Sun Dancer, and for years, has maintained he's the closest living descendant of legendary Lakota warrior chief Sitting Bull. DNA analysis just scientifically verified those claims. "Many people have tried to question the relationship that I and my sisters have to Sitting...
SCIENCE
Science News

DNA from mysterious Asian mummies reveals their surprising ancestry

Mystery mummies from Central Asia have a surprising ancestry. These people, who displayed facial characteristics suggesting a European heritage, belonged to a local population with ancient Asian roots, a new study finds. Until now, researchers had pegged the mummified Bronze Age bunch as newcomers and debated about where in West Asia they originally came from.
SCIENCE
thechronicle-news.com

Primero adds outdoor education to list of school’s course offerings

Middle and high school students at Primero are taking part in an outdoor education class — an innovative new course offered for the first time this school year. The course includes units of study in archery, leaving no trace, Riverwatch, forest ecology, fire ecology, animal survival, stream ecology, fishing, and orienteering.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Teachers College#Varkey Foundation#Canadian#Mcgill University#Nipissing University
oxfordobserver.org

Education majors return to face-to-face student teaching

For student teacher Morgan Rost, the daily routine became an ingrained habit – up at 5:40 a.m., don her pre-laid out clothes, grab her pre-packed lunch and hit the road for her 40-minute drive from Oxford to Harrison Junior School. “Waking up early wasn’t the issue, adjusting my lifestyle to...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
United Nations
Lake County Leader

Ronan's Casey Lunceford awarded $50,000 teaching prize

Ronan High School agriculture teacher Casey Lunceford is among 18 teachers across the nation to be selected as a recipient of a 2021 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. The 2021 prize drew more than 700 applications from 49 states and included three rounds of judging, each...
RONAN, MT
WTXL ABC 27 News

FAMU to lead project as part of global consortium for $15 million horticulture research program

Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) Center for International Agricultural Trade Development Research and Training (CIATDRT) will help lead global efforts to advance production, handling, and consumption of fruits and vegetables as part of a five-year $15 Million award from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) for its Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Horticulture.
AGRICULTURE
wiartonecho.com

“Planet vs. Bolsonaro”

The Amazon. Mere mention of the word fired my boyhood imagination. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Lush rainforest riotous with vegetative growth. Wide, meandering rivers flowing languidly from their sources high in the Andes. Iridescent butterflies the size of dinner plates. Jaguars stalking unsuspecting prey.
AMAZON
The Conversation U.S.

Why student absences aren't the real problem in America's 'attendance crisis'

Nationally, one in six children miss 15 or more days of school in a year and are considered chronically absent. Education officials have lamented that all this missed instruction has for years constituted an attendance crisis in U.S. elementary, middle and high schools. The fear among policymakers is that these chronically absent students suffer academically because of all the classroom instruction they miss out on. In 2015, the U.S. secretary of education and other federal officials responded to this perceived crisis, urging communities to “support every student, every day to attend and be successful in school[.]” Their open letter stated that...
EDUCATION
owegopennysaver.com

Candor’s Machine Tool Technology Teacher awarded $50,000 National Teaching Prize

Stephen Lindridge, Machine Tool Technology teacher at Candor Central High School, was surprised when he walked into a school assembly Thursday morning, Oct. 21, only to realize that the virtual recognition by Harbor Freight representative Erin Walsh was to present him with a $50,000 prize from Harbor Freight’s Tools for Schools. Lindridge, speechless, could only comply with a heartfelt thank you.
CANDOR, NY
wiartonecho.com

Gateway examining food insecurity among rural seniors

Gateway Centre of Excellence in Rural Health and the University of Guelph are examining food accessibility and insecurity amongst rural seniors and have already interviewed 77 health providers in Huron, Perth, Gray and Bruce counties. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article...
FOOD & DRINKS
AFP

DNA confirms man is Sitting Bull's great-grandson

A man's claim to be the great-grandson of Sitting Bull has been confirmed using DNA taken from the Native American leader's scalp lock -- billed as the first time genetic evidence has corroborated a family relationship between a historic figure and a living descendant. The breakthrough was made possible by a new technique that can yield useful genetic information from a tiny or fragmented sample of ancient DNA, developed by a team of scientists led by Professor Eske Willerslev of the University of Cambridge and the Lundbeck Foundation GeoGenetics Centre in Denmark. Their findings were published in a paper in Science Advances on Wednesday. The same methods can now be deployed for investigating other historical figures, from outlaw Jesse James to the Russian tsar's family, if old DNA is available. Prior ancient genetic studies have looked for matches between specific DNA in the Y chromosome passed down the male line, or, if the long-dead person was female, specific DNA in the mitochondria passed down from mothers.
SCIENCE
wiartonecho.com

Local non-profits benefit from Lowes Canada donations

Due to associates’ efforts and customers’ generosity, over $1.5 million will be distributed by Lowes Canada to more than 235 partner organizations in Canada. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. In the Huron-Bruce region, two organizations will collectively receive over $18,580. That includes...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy