TRENTON — His warning was fiery and forceful: Get it right or we’ll get rid of you. “This city is deplorable,” Rev. John Harris of Galilee Baptist Church said at a news conference Tuesday, where city officials gathered outside Trenton Police headquarters to implore council president Kathy McBride to restore a $4 million proposal to replace the city’s antiquated emergency and phone systems to this week’s docket. “I have grown absolutely weary of the evil from city council down. How do you make a whole city suffer because you’re mad with the mayor, because you want to run for office, because you want to pretend like you’re in charge?”

