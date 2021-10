AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Golden Harvest Food Bank distributed about 100,000 pounds of food to more than 700 families in need Thursday night at a mobile food distribution clinic. Organizers say food insecurity and hunger continue to be a problem in the CSRA. "There are a lot of hungry families," says public relations and advocacy coordinator India Parris. "Golden Harvest is really pushing to feed these people." 50 students from Cross Creek and West Side High Schools' ROTC programs helped distribute the boxes of food, which contained grocery essentials like canned vegetables and meats, cereal and milk.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO