12 Things PureWow Editors are Buying This Holiday Season

purewow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrave winter’s chill in a snuggly (and stylish) coat that’ll keep you warm all season long. Give the gift of spotless floors with this cleaning powerhouse that’ll suck up dust and dirt from carpet and wood floors alike. ($400; $300) Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask. Who doesn’t...

www.purewow.com

Footwear News

7 of the Best Shoes to Shop From QVC Presents FFANY Shoes on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re someone who’s always looking for a good excuse to go shoe shopping, look no...
APPAREL
BHG

10 Sephora Gift Sets to Buy for the Beauty Lover This Holiday Season

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, I'm partially talking about Christmas, but I'm also talking about the fact that Sephora has already launched a bunch of its beauty gift sets that make for perfect presents. Every holiday season, Sephora drops dozens of gift sets featuring skincare, haircare, makeup, and fragrances. What makes these kits so coveted is that they retail for far less than they're worth, they feature popular products in smaller sizes to sample before you splurge, and they're limited-edition, so once they sell out, they're gone. And this year, they're likely to be more sought-after than ever due to the anticipated gift shortage, which means you should start your holiday shopping now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

Strategies for shopping and shipping this holiday season

Though it’s still weeks until Halloween, shoppers are already seeing shortages on kitchen staples, home essentials and certain electronics. NBC News investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY to tell you what you need to know about shopping and shipping this holiday season.Oct. 15, 2021.
SHOPPING
temptalia.com

A Few of My Favorite Things | Sephora Holiday 2021

‘Tis the season for gift guides! Here’s my updated guide to products worth shopping at Sephora — these are products that are permanent (or seemingly limited life, since they’ve been around for nearing on a year still!). I’ll have a separate guide featuring newly-released, limited edition products available at Sephora shortly.
SHOPPING
KTNV

All signs point to buying gifts early this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All signs point to buying early if you are shopping online this year for holiday gifts. After a quick search online most of the top games and toys are currently available from big-box store websites and Amazon. However, retailers are warning that when supplies get low...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Shopping
In Style

I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 (Really Good) Deals You Should Buy From Its Early Holiday Sale

Amazon kicked off it's Epic Deals sale earlier this month, and the retailer is continuing to add major discounts on tons of our favorite brands and products every day. While Amazon frequently has sales, I almost can't believe how good some of the markdowns have actually been, from a $13 luxury mascara to a face lifting device that even celebs use for $50 less. If you missed out on those, don't fret — there are still so many good discounts on customer-loved products live right now, including Apple AirPods, cozy Dearfoams slippers, and a biotin-infused OGX shampoo for $6.
SHOPPING
wpsdlocal6.com

Local businesses preparing for holiday season

PADUCAH — It's almost the holiday season, and many of you have already started shopping. With the nationwide shipping backlog, there's concern people won't get their gifts in time for the holidays. That's why more people are shopping local this year. Not only does shopping local support local businesses, but...
PADUCAH, KY
Thrillist

There Could Be a Wine Shortage This Holiday Season

Listen, if you're like me, holidays aren't always the most wonderful time of the year. Between making plans, spending your savings on food and gifts, and playing peacemaker between warring family members, it can be a stressful experience. The way to get through it all usually involves drinking a glass (or several) of wine. But this year, amid fears of supply chain issues and shortages, even the most essential items might be harder to find.
DRINKS
Yes Weekly

Give the Gift Of Warmth this Holiday Season

High Point, NC — October 18, 2021 — United Way of Greater High Point is giving the Gift Of Warmth this holiday season to those who need it most in Greater High Point. Beginning on Tuesday, November 16th, UWGHP will hold giveaways to provide those in the community that need warmth with heaters. The first giveaway on the 16th will be located at the Triad Food Pantry on Johnson Street. The giveaways are open to all that are in need of warmth as we head into the colder months.
HIGH POINT, NC
ETOnline.com

The Warmest Winter Coats To Buy Before the Holidays

We get the feel of fall with every sip of our pumpkin spice lattes, but winter will be here before you know it. While you might be shopping for fall jackets, right now is a great time to shop for a warm winter coat. And with fall sales happening at so many of our favorite retailers, you might even pick up more than one outerwear solution for stylish, cold weather looks.
APPAREL
purewow.com

Drop Everything: Ulta Beauty's 36-Piece Cabdoodle Gift Set Is Perfect for Makeup Newbies (and It's On Sale Today and Tomorrow ﻿Only)

In case you hadn't noticed, we've been obsessed with gift sets lately. So, of course, when we came across Ulta Beauty's ﻿limited-edition 36-Piece Cabdoodle Set, we immediately added to cart. Not only does it feature $171 worth of products for just $30, but all 36 pieces come packed in a flexible, travel-friendly box. With basic but necessary products like an eyeshadow palette, brow products and lots of brushes, it's ideal for the makeup newbie in your life. The only difficult part is choosing between the cute pink and gold colors. ﻿(You honestly can't lose either way, though.)
MAKEUP
reviewed.com

The 20 best holiday gifts to buy at Anthropologie

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As you start making holiday shopping lists, you might be racking your brain trying to figure out what to get your boho best friend or eclectic aunt. For those people who like unique, outside-the-box gifts, there’s no better place to shop than Anthropologie. While you might think of it as a clothing retailer, this brand actually carries a huge array of housewares, decor, accessories, and more, and many of its bohemian-inspired items make for amazing holiday presents.
SHOPPING
chaindrugreview.com

Deloitte: Holiday season to offer challenges

NEW YORK — As COVID-19 is set to impact yet another holiday season, a return to some pre-pandemic spending levels is expected to bring holiday cheer. For 36 years, Deloitte has been examining consumer behavior and sentiment ahead of retail’s crucial holiday shopping season. To gain additional perspective on the changing landscape, supply chain challenges and inflation, Deloitte also added a retail executive survey.
ECONOMY
purewow.com

12 Fall Items We Are Loving Right Now

Western boots are a hot commodity right now and this stylish pair comes with a two and a half inch heel (AKA they won't kill your feet). What better way to dip your toe into the Sunday Riley pool than with mini versions of their bestsellers? They're great for any upcoming travel plans, too.
SHOPPING
nwahomepage.com

Hacks & Tips to Budget for the Holiday Season

Nearly half of Americans will spend more money this year on holiday plans to make up for last year, according to a recent survey. Watch as Ashley Feinstein Gerstley (Founder, the Fiscal Femme) joins Good Day NWA with some tips to help people avoid overextending themselves during the holidays. Plus, find out the meaning behind her mantra “what you buy matters.”
AMERICAS
purewow.com

Amazon's Best-Selling Puffer Jacket Is on Sale for $28

One winter fashion staple that will never go out of style? A puffer jacket. So, of course, when we found out that Amazon's best-selling puffer was on sale for only $28 (30 percent off the original price) during the retailer's Private Brand's Spotlight Deals Event, we immediately scooped up enough for the whole family.
APPAREL
purewow.com

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Released Its Holiday Collection at Target—and These Are the Top 5 Items to Shop

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that Target is Disneyland for adults (because where else can we buy transitional furniture and tinted brow gel at the same place?). That said, we will admit: Wading through the store’s enormous selection can be quite the undertaking—especially around the holidays. So if you’re not sure where to start with the holiday decor aisle, we have four words for you: Hearth & Hand With Magnolia. ICYMI, Joanna and Chip Gaines’ Target line just released a slew of holiday decor, gifting and dinnerware items for 2021—and you best believe we’re stocking up before everything’s sold out. Below, find five of our favorite holiday collection items to shop now.
SHOPPING

Community Policy