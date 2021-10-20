New charts from the Minnesota Department of Health compare rates of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death based on vaccine status

Information now available to the public details how less likely fully vaccinated Minnesotans are to get infected, become hospitalized and die from COVID-19.

The first chart below shows how many people per 100,000 Minnesotans have been infected with COVID-19 between May and mid-September.

As you can see, the breakthrough cases – people who are fully vaccinated who get sick with COVID-19 – have risen slightly with the emergence of the delta variant, but at a far slower pace than the rate of infection for people who aren't fully vaxxed.

When breaking down case rates by age group and vaccination status, the data again show much higher rates for the unvaccinated.

The data gathered between May and mid-September also show the risk of winding up in the hospital or dead from COVID-19 is much greater for those who are not fully vaccinated.

Jan Malcolm, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health, said the data in Minnesota show the unvaccinated are 15 times more likely to be hospitalized and 30 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than persons who are fully vaccinated.

"The data certainly say that if you are fully vaccinated, you are much less likely to become a case, much much less likely to become hospitalized, and much much much less likely to die of COVID," said Kathy Como-Sabetti, manager of the COVID-19 Epidemiology Section at the MDH.

The May-September charts for hospitalization and death mirror the case rates shown above.

Hospitalization rates for fully vaccinated, not fully vaccinated:

Hospitalization rates by age group, vaccination status:

Death rates for fully vaccinated, not fully vaccinated:

Death rates by age group, vaccination status:

State health officials don't yet have the concrete information to comfortably publicize exactly how many fully vaccinated Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, but the rates shown above help paint the picture of how rare it is to have a fully vaxxed individual die of COVID-19.

"We do know that these are rare occurrences," said Malcolm.