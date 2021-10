The winter of 2021-2022 is expected to be the coldest in years, and with those plummeting temperatures will, unfortunately, come a rise in heating costs. The U.S. Department of Energy announced on Thursday that Americans should expect to pay "significantly" more during "heating season." Heating season is the period of time beginning October 1 and ending April 30 when colder temperatures require a greater output of energy to keep homes and businesses comfortable. Despite the fact that the cost of fuel plunged in 2020, the ongoing pandemic and supply chain disruption has caused the costs of most fuels to skyrocket in 2021 and will continue into 2022.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO