Glasgow (concussion) is expected to return to practice this week. Glasgow picked up a concussion following Week 2 and he has been on the Colts' IR since that week. It's a positive sign that the Colts' sixth-round pick from 2020 will be able to return to the practice field, but there's been no update for whether or not he'll be available in Week 6. The former Michigan product will have a three-week window in which the Colts can activate the linebacker off injured reserve.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO