Acting police Chief Cory Tchida presented to the Georgetown City Council on Oct. 26 possible plans to permit pedicabs around the downtown area. Tchida said there has been an increased interest from individuals wanting to operate pedicabs in the city, and current city ordinances do not regulate the operation of pedicabs in Georgetown. If no ordinance prohibits pedicabs, according to Tchida, they may be able operate without regulation, and this is something the city needs to address.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO