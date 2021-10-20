CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

OPINION: Being an influencer is harder than it looks

Indiana Daily Student
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen most people think about being an influencer, they don’t think of it as a hard job. Social media has become such a huge part of our lives. Because of the amount of competition from other users, it has become more challenging to go viral and gain a following. Sometimes it...

www.idsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cwuobserver.com

Opinion: We are incapable of being bored

Social media has altered our attention spans and has made it more difficult to focus for long periods of time, which in turn has made it more difficult to be without some kind of stimuli. Though a lot of great things have come from social media, the negative effects are...
SOCIAL MEDIA
Refinery29

Why Do Beauty & Fashion Influencers Look The Same On My Feed?

Over the past year, many of us began to think of our hobbies outside of work. For me, it wasn't so easy. See, I get paid to write about Victoria Beckham's favorite blush, which means that work is usually fun. But, I've found that pigeonholes can lead to creative burnout, and content diversification helps.
SKIN CARE
countywidenews.com

It Became Harder And Harder To Leave

Editor’s Note: This is the second of a six part series written in 2009 by Publisher Suzie Campbell regarding her personal story with Domestic Violence. Abusers use emotional, psychological, and physical abuse followed by apologies, promises, and affection to control their victims. The recipients of abuse often feel they are the cause. Their self-esteem and self-worth have been destroyed, and they think this is the best life they will ever have.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Watson
Huron Daily Tribune

Nunn's dream job harder than it sounds

I don’t typically celebrate a surprise work assignment, especially when it occurs on my weekend off. However, the other day I received a request from a colleague. It seemed there was an event that was happening in the Upper Thumb and although the company was asked to be present, none of my colleagues were able to attend.
JOBS
Arizona Daily Wildcat

OPINION: Anxiety is more than an anxious feeling

Worry is a feeling that we are all familiar with. So many of us have experienced a racing heart and a mind filled with endless thoughts. Whether it’s an upcoming exam, presentation or a big event coming up, anxiousness and worried feelings are a natural response that we feel in stressful situations.
TUCSON, AZ
Technician Online

OPINION: Professors shouldn’t make tests harder just because technology allows them to

Parents and teachers alike tell us about how much harder they had it back when they were in school. They didn’t have the internet to look up answers and had to open a book to learn. What they don’t realize is that the advancement in technology also means teachers now have the restrictive capabilities to make tests unnecessarily harder than they used to be.
EDUCATION
pocketgamer.biz

How ASO influences metrics: a closer look

Rustam Saidrakhmonov is the ASO lead at Azur Games. There’s plenty of stereotypes about an ASO specialist’s job. What can be easier, write a simple description for the store, add a few gameplay screenshots and a trendy icon with a screaming dude on it, and you’re done. Now you just...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Influencers
chiefexecutive.net

CEO Matt Carter: ‘Think You’re Short On Talent? Look Harder’

Matt Carter has some advice for CEOs coping with the skills gap: look harder. He’s has had to do that himself with his tech company, Arkaya, which is located in Silicon Valley, where it competes for talent with giants like Google, Facebook and Apple—all of which Carter says are drawing from a limited and overly-homogenous well.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
Indy100

Kylie Jenner again accused of ‘blackfishing’ after appearing to have darker skin in Instagram video

Kylie Jenner has again come under fire for accusations of “blackfishing” after sharing a selfie video on her Instagram stories with a noticeably darker skin tone. The cosmetics mogul and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received backlash after posting the video on Sunday. In the clip, she can be seen listening to Smoke by Don Toliver featuring HVN and SoFaygo in a car. She gazes into the camera before revealing her look for the day and placing her hand on her pregnant stomach. Viewers immediately noticed that the 24-year-old’s skin complexion was darker than usual..@KylieJenner looks gorgeous in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says Mark Zuckerberg is 'not willing to protect the public from harm' as she prepares to give evidence to MPs this week

The inner workings of Facebook are set to be laid bare in front of MPs from tomorrow as whistleblower Frances Haugen prepares to testify on the social media giant's failure to 'protect the public' from harmful content. Ex-Facebook employee Haugen has levelled blistering criticism at her former employer in recent...
INTERNET
TVShowsAce

‘600-Lb. Life’ Pauline Potter Sheds 500-Lbs: See INCREDIBLE Transformation

My 600-Lb. Life fans met Pauline Potter during Season 3 of the TLC series. As the Season 10 Premiere fast approaches, fans of the series are wondering where Pauline Potter is now and what her weight loss progress has been like. Fortunately, none other than Dr. Now himself took to Instagram recently to share a 2021 update on Pauline Potter. Where is she now and how much weight has Pauline Potter lost? Keep reading, we’ve got the details.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy