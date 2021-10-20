South Florida Auto Dealers Association Contributes $21 Million to Fund Hope Scholarships for State’s Most Vulnerable Students

Acknowledging the importance of philanthropic support for investigator-initiated research in healthcare, CC Homes, one of South Florida’s largest home builders led by Jim Carr and Armando Codina, has contributed $1 million to Baptist Health Foundation. This gift will be divided among the following Baptist Health Centers of Excellence: Miami Cancer Institute, Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, Miami Neuroscience Institute and Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute. The gift will also serve as a challenge grant to inspire other funders to invest in transforming the future of healthcare in South Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO