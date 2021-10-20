South Florida Auto Dealers Association Contributes $21 Million to Fund Hope Scholarships for State’s Most Vulnerable Students
Step Up For Students, the non-profit organization that manages Florida’s Hope Scholarship Program, recognized on October 16 the South Florida Automobile Dealers Association (SFADA) and its dealer members with the Partners For Hope Award for supporting the program since its inception. Collectively, SFADA’s dealer members have contributed $21,887,000 to fund Hope...communitynewspapers.com
Comments / 0