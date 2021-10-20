MIAMI LIGHTHOUSE OPENS FLORIDA’S FIRST CVI CENTER TO RESPOND TO LEADING CAUSE OF PEDIATRIC VISUAL IMPAIRMENT
October 20, 2021 – Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired has announced the initiation of the first collaboration between educators, medical professionals, researchers and service providers in the State of Florida, responding exclusively to Cortical Visual Impairment (CVI), the #1 cause of pediatric visual impairment in the developed...southfloridahospitalnews.com
